Nashville starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins third NASCAR Cup pole of the season

LEBANON, Tenn. — Chase Briscoe collected his second consecutive pole and third of the season Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Briscoe won the pole with a lap of 164.395 mph — a track record. His pole came a week after he was the fastest qualifier for the Coca-Cola 600. His other pole this season came in the Daytona 500. No other Cup driver has claimed as many poles this season.

“I definitely felt like I left a little bit on the table, but I felt like it was a smooth, clean lap and I felt like for sure it was going to be a top-five lap, but it was a surprise that it was as fast as it was,” said Briscoe, whose previous best start at Nashville was 16th in 2021. “It is nice to start on the pole two weeks in a row.”

Briscoe will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who qualified with a lap of 164.119 mph.

Points leader William Byron qualified third with a lap of 163.374 mph. Tyler Reddick (163.368 mph) will start fourth, giving Toyota three of the top four starting spots. Coca-Cola 600 winner Ross Chastain (163.357) will start a season-best fifth.

Brad Keselowski (162.985) will start a season-best sixth.

Kyle Larson (160.790) will start 28th, his worst qualifying spot since Phoenix in March 2019.

