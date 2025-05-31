 Skip navigation
Denny Hamlin on baby watch, could miss Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville

  
Published May 31, 2025 06:08 PM

LEBANON, Tenn. — Denny Hamlin says he will skip the Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway if fiancee Jordan Fish goes into labor Sunday.

Fish is due to deliver the couple’s third child Sunday.

“I can’t miss it,” Hamlin said Saturday. “I certainly got to be there for her and that’s obviously the biggest priority. I just wish she would hang on a little bit longer.”

Sunday is set to Hamlin’s 700th career Cup start. He would be only the 22nd driver in series history to reach that mark.

Joe Gibbs Racing reserve driver Ryan Truex is in Nashville and would drive for Hamlin if needed. NASCAR would be expected to give Hamlin a playoff waiver if he misses the race for the birth of his child.

Hamlin was scheduled to do a tire test Tuesday and Wednesday at Iowa Speedway. He will skip that. Teammate Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 11 car at the test.

Hamlin has two wins this season and ranks sixth in the standings heading into Sunday’s race.