Daytona starting lineup: Michael McDowell scores pole, teammate Todd Gilliland second

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Front Row Motorsports captured the front row for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), as Michael McDowell won the pole and teammate Todd Gilliland will start second.

The pole is the fourth of the season and career for McDowell. He has started on the front row for all four drafting style events this season.

McDowell took the pole with a lap of 183.165 mph in the final round of qualifying. Gilliland earned the second spot with a lap of 182.801 mph.

Fords took the top six starting positions in Friday’s qualifying.

Behind McDowell and Gilliland will be Joey Logano (182.341 mph) and Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Ryan Preece (182.312), Josh Berry (182.197) and Chase Briscoe (182.194).

William Byron was the top Chevrolet, qualifying seventh with a lap of 182.057. Martin Truex Jr. was the top Toyota, qualifying 17th with a lap of 181.170 mph.

Ross Chastain, who holds the final playoff spot, qualified 24th with a lap of 180.825 mph. Bubba Wallace, who is one point behind Chastain for the final playoff spot, qualified 18th with a lap of 181.123 mph.