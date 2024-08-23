 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Zane Smith, Trackhouse Racing will part ways after 2024 season
GOLF: AUG 23 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
BMW Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

bmwround2hl.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tourpressures_240823.jpg
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
nbc_golf_happyhour_burnswoods_240823.jpg
Burns tells story of hilarious icebreaker to Tiger

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daytona starting lineup: Michael McDowell scores pole, teammate Todd Gilliland second

  
Published August 23, 2024 06:53 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Front Row Motorsports captured the front row for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), as Michael McDowell won the pole and teammate Todd Gilliland will start second.

The pole is the fourth of the season and career for McDowell. He has started on the front row for all four drafting style events this season.

McDowell took the pole with a lap of 183.165 mph in the final round of qualifying. Gilliland earned the second spot with a lap of 182.801 mph.

MORE: Daytona starting lineup

Fords took the top six starting positions in Friday’s qualifying.

Behind McDowell and Gilliland will be Joey Logano (182.341 mph) and Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Ryan Preece (182.312), Josh Berry (182.197) and Chase Briscoe (182.194).

William Byron was the top Chevrolet, qualifying seventh with a lap of 182.057. Martin Truex Jr. was the top Toyota, qualifying 17th with a lap of 181.170 mph.

Ross Chastain, who holds the final playoff spot, qualified 24th with a lap of 180.825 mph. Bubba Wallace, who is one point behind Chastain for the final playoff spot, qualified 18th with a lap of 181.123 mph.

