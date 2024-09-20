 Skip navigation
Harrison Burton to drive for AM Racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025

  
Published September 20, 2024 09:34 AM

Harrison Burton will drive full-time in the Xfinity Series for AM Racing in 2025, the team announced.

Burton, who faces elimination in Saturday night’s Cup playoff race at Bristol, stays in the Ford camp with the move.

Burton was in need of a ride after Wood Brothers Racing previously announced he would not be back with the team after this season. Josh Berry will drive for the Wood Brothers next year.

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Long: Victory Lane at Daytona becomes a celebration of family
Harrison Burton’s first NASCAR Cup victory was special to many families.

“I’m excited to join AM Racing and help build it into the race-winning race team I believe it can and will be,” said Burton in a statement from the team. “I think this will be a great opportunity for me to take the things I’ve learned in the Cup Series, bring those to the Xfinity Series and be the best driver I can be.

“It’s a blessing to continue my NASCAR journey, and I intend to make the most of this opportunity.”

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Practice
Friday 5: Denny Hamlin going ‘on offense’ at Bristol to advance in NASCAR Cup playoffs
Denny Hamlin, who has won the past two Bristol Cup races, enters Saturday night’s race six points below the cutline.

AM Racing also announced that it has renewed its agreement with Roush Yates Engines for the company to provide the team with engines. The team will have a technical alliance with Haas Factory Team.

AM Racing started the season with Hailie Deegan in the car but parted ways with her after subpar results. The team has had a variety of drivers in the No. 15 since.

The team stated that additional details of Burton’s Xfinity Series program will be announced later.