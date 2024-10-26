 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 03 San Diego Dean Wilson.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 15, Dean Wilson overcomes mid-season injury to qualify for SMX playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Schedule Breakdown
Dart.jpg
No. 18 Mississippi uses big third quarter to beat Oklahoma 26-14

Top Clips

nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
nbc_cfb_playoffselection_241026.jpg
LSU leads College Football Playoff projections
nbc_cfb_notredamereax_241026.jpg
Notre Dame showing they’ve changed from NIU loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 03 San Diego Dean Wilson.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 15, Dean Wilson overcomes mid-season injury to qualify for SMX playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Schedule Breakdown
Dart.jpg
No. 18 Mississippi uses big third quarter to beat Oklahoma 26-14

Top Clips

nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
nbc_cfb_playoffselection_241026.jpg
LSU leads College Football Playoff projections
nbc_cfb_notredamereax_241026.jpg
Notre Dame showing they’ve changed from NIU loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Homestead Xfinity results: Austin Hill wins to advance to title race

  
Published October 26, 2024 07:00 PM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Austin Hill swept both stages and won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to advance to the Championship 4.

Hill joins AJ Allmendinger in securing a spot in the title race. The final two spots will be set next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

MORE: Xfinity race results

MORE: Xfinity driver points after Homestead

Hill overcame a three-second deficit to pass Cole Custer for the lead with 12 laps to go.

Custer finished second. Aric Almirola placed third, rookie Jesse Love was fourth and Sheldon Creed completed the top five.

Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer hold the other two transfer spots going into Martinsville. Allgaier is 35 points above the cutline. Custer is 28 points above the cutline.

The drivers below the cutline are Chandler Smith (-28 points), Jesse Love (-35), Sam Mayer (-47) and Sammy Smith (-95).

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Next: The Round of 8 ends Saturday, Nov. 2 at Martinsville (4 p.m. ET on the CW Network)