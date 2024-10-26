Homestead Xfinity results: Austin Hill wins to advance to title race

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Austin Hill swept both stages and won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to advance to the Championship 4.

Hill joins AJ Allmendinger in securing a spot in the title race. The final two spots will be set next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Hill overcame a three-second deficit to pass Cole Custer for the lead with 12 laps to go.

Custer finished second. Aric Almirola placed third, rookie Jesse Love was fourth and Sheldon Creed completed the top five.

Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer hold the other two transfer spots going into Martinsville. Allgaier is 35 points above the cutline. Custer is 28 points above the cutline.

The drivers below the cutline are Chandler Smith (-28 points), Jesse Love (-35), Sam Mayer (-47) and Sammy Smith (-95).

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Next: The Round of 8 ends Saturday, Nov. 2 at Martinsville (4 p.m. ET on the CW Network)