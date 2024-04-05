How to watch Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather

Cup teams return to Martinsville Speedway for a Sunday afternoon race (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Martinsville spring race. Ryan Blaney won last season’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

There are 11 active Cup drivers with wins at Martinsville. Larson, Blaney, William Byron and Christopher Bell have split the Next Gen races at the short track.

The last seven races at Martinsville were won by seven different drivers but only four organizations have won at Martinsville in the last 25 races. Hendrick Motorsports has 10 wins. Joe Gibbs Racing has seven wins. Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske each have four wins.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Jeff Gordon and Geoff Bodine will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. ... The green flag will wave at 3:11 p.m..

PRE-RACE: The drivers meeting will be at 2:10 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 2:25 p.m. ... Pastor Tim Hunt of Rich Acres Christian Church will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. ... The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command 7 Cities Brass Band will perform the national anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (210.4 miles) on the .526-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 180.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying takes place Saturday at 5:20 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Preece won the pole for last season’s spring race. He led 135 laps and won stage 1. He lost his track position after a speeding penalty on pit road. Kevin Harvick won stage 2 but fell out of contention due to an issue with a lug nut on his right front wheel. A caution for JJ Yeley set up a restart with 46 laps remaining in the race. Joey Logano led on the restart but Larson passed him with 30 laps to go after using a two-tire stop to gain track position. Larson won by 4.14 seconds. Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.