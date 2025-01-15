 Skip navigation
Cody Ware to drive No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing in Cup in 2025

  
Published January 15, 2025 02:39 PM

Cody Ware will drive full-time in the Cup Series in 2025 with Rick Ware Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Ware ran in nine Cup races last season. Ware finished a career-best fourth at Daytona last August. He has 106 career Cup starts, running all but one Cup race in 2022 and all but four Cup races in 2021.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is where every driver wants to be and I’m grateful to be back full-time,” Ware said in a statement from the team. “I’ve improved as a driver and RWR has improved as a team, and this is, by far, the best opportunity I’ve had in NASCAR. I aim to make the most of it and earn the respect of my competitors.”

Billy Plourde will be the team’s crew chief.