Jimmie Johnson to run two-race NASCAR Cup schedule in 2025

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson plans to run two series races this season, Legacy Motor Club announced Thursday.

Johnson plans to compete in the Feb. 16 Daytona 500 and the May 25 Coca-Cola 600.

He seeks to make his 22nd start in the Daytona 500 — a race he’s won twice. He needs to qualify for that race since his No. 84 car does not have a charter. Should he make the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 would be his 700th career Cup start. Johnson has four Coca-Cola 600 victories.

Carvana will sponsor Johnson’s car in both events.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025,” Johnson said in a statement from the team. “These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I’ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them.

“The Daytona 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR -- there’s nothing like it. Charlotte Motor Speedway is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s always felt like ‘home’ to me.”

Johnson will be in one of at least seven open cars vying for what is expected to be four spots in the Daytona 500.

Those open teams entering the Daytona 500 are:

Martin Truex Jr. with Tricon Garage

JR Motorsports with Justin Allgaier

Beard Motorsports with Anthony Alfredo

Live Fast Motorsports with BJ McLeod

Garage 66 (driver to be announced after NASCAR did not approve Mike Wallace)

NY Racing with JJ Yeley

Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 with Helio Castroneves.

