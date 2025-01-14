NASCAR does not approve Mike Wallace to compete in Daytona 500

NASCAR has not approved former driver Mike Wallace to compete in the Daytona 500, a NASCAR spokesperson confirmed Monday night to NBC Sports.

MBM Motorsports announced Jan. 2 that the 65-year-old Wallace would drive for the team in its attempt to make the Feb. 16 Daytona 500. Wallace would have been the second-oldest driver to compete in the Daytona 500.

Wallace has 197 Cup starts but none since the 2015 Daytona 500.

He has 497 Xfinity starts and 115 Truck starts. Wallace won the 2000 Truck race at Daytona and the summer 2004 Xfinity race there.

A NASCAR spokesperson told NBC Sports that recent racing activity and performance are primary factors for consideration and noted that Wallace had not raced on an intermediate or larger racetrack since 2015. Due to that inactivity, he was not approved for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Wallace expressed disappointment Monday night, writing on Facebook:

“To my utter shock and devastation at 4:00 today NASCAR (Vice President of Competition) Elton Sawyer called me to inform me that NASCAR has decided not only to not approve me for Daytona 500 but at this time not (approve Wallace) to race in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series in 2025 but could go through there (sic) process to possibly get approved for 2026.

“This comes as a total shock as the President of NASCAR last week in a real phone call told me all was good and he will see me in Daytona. I owe this posting to all my fans and non fans who were so supportive through the great messages and postings of support as they say I inspired them!

“Please -Please show your Love and support to Carl Long and the complete MBM Motorsports team as this has now put them in a terrible position as I was not just the driver but also committed to sponsorship for there (sic) Daytona 500 effort, I had sponsorship commitments for the effort around m. ... Help them find an approved driver and plenty of money! Thank you Doug Yates for being in my corner and supportive. I guess we won’t get that Daytona 500 pit road picture after all.”

MBM Motorsports stated on Facebook that it was seeking to sign “another funded driver” to attempt to make the Daytona 500.