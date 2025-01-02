65-year-old driver seeks to make Daytona 500

Mike Wallace will seek to become the second-oldest driver to compete in the Daytona 500 when he drives for MBM Motorsports in February.

The team announced Thursday that it plans to enter Wallace in the Daytona 500. MBM Motorsports last competed in the Daytona 500 in 2020. Timmy Hill finished 27th in that race. The team failed to qualify for the 500 in 2021 and ’22 and did not enter the event the past two years.

The team does not have a charter and will be among those competing for four open spots in the 40-car field. Martin Truex Jr. has previously stated he would return to run the Daytona 500. He would be in a car without a charter. Live Fast Motorsports previously announced it would enter the No. 78 car, which does not have a charter, in the Daytona 500.

Wallace, the younger brother to NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace and older brother to Kenny Wallace, is 65 years old.

The oldest driver to compete in the Daytona 500 is Mark Thompson. He was 66 years old when he drove in the 2018 Daytona 500. Thompson finished 22nd in that race, the last of his three career Cup starts.

Mike Wallace has 197 Cup starts — his final series start is in the 2015 Daytona 500. He has 497 Xfinity starts and 115 Truck starts. He won the 2000 Truck race at Daytona and the summer 2004 Xfinity race there.

“I am very excited to be teamed up with Carl Long and the complete MBM Motorsports team, along with Doug Yates’ support, for a return trip to the Daytona 500 after being away for a few years,” said Wallace in a statement from the team. “I just can’t wait to work with Carl again in the first laps of practice at the World Center of Speed, Daytona International Speedway. I say it that way out of the enormous honor and respect I have for Daytona, along with all the pride and prestige it brings to myself and my team as a winner here.

“Fortunately, I did win the inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona, so my name is etched in the history books, along with my Xfinity Series and ARCA wins at the Speedway.

“2024 was a devastating year for me with the loss of Carla, my wife of 44 years, who passed away in January from a battle with cancer. 2025 brings fresh excitement, starting with this Daytona 500 announcement. They say you have to be in it to win it, and we are rolling into Daytona with the chance to both be a part of and then race to win the Daytona 500.”

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 16.

