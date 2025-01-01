 Skip navigation
When and where are NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck races in 2025 and how to watch them

  
Published January 1, 2025 07:00 AM

The calendar has flipped to 2025 and the NASCAR season isn’t too far off.

To get you ready for the season, here are the schedules for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks, along with start times and where you can watch the races.

2025 NASCAR Cup Schedule

The Cup season begins at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 2 on Fox with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is set for 2:30 p.m. ET Feb. 16 on Fox.

The final four races in the regular season and all 10 playoff races will air on either NBC or USA Network. Coverage begins at Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET Aug. 3 on USA Network.

NBC races in 2025 will be the regular season finale at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 23), playoff races at Talladega (2 p.m. ET on Oct. 19) and at Martinsville (2 p.m. ET on Oct. 26) and the championship race at Phoenix (3 p.m. ET on Nov. 2).

Peacock also will air the four Cup races on NBC in 2025.

Cup races also will air on Fox, FS1, Amazon Prime Video and TNT.

2025 Cup schedule start time TV networks.jpg

2025 Xfinity Series

The CW Network will broadcast the entire season in 2025.

The season begins at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Daytona and ends at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 1 at Phoenix.

2025 Xfinity start times and TV Networks.jpg

2025 Craftsman Truck Series
FS1 and Fox will combine to broadcast the entire season.

The season begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Daytona on FS1 and ends at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Phoenix.

2025 Truck schedule and networks airing races.jpg