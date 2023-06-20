 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Gibbs Racing sells minority stake in team

  
Published June 20, 2023 06:58 AM
qqUxGIgu81VA
June 8, 2023 12:22 PM
Nate Ryan, Dale Jarrett and Marty Snider preview the NBC, USA and Peacock portion of the NASCAR schedule, featuring Nashville, Chicago, Indianapolis and Daytona races before the playoffs start at Darlington in September.

Joe Gibbs Racing has sold a minority equity stake in the organization to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners, JGR announced Tuesday.

Josh Harris, the founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, is the head of the new ownership group for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, pending approval by team owners .

MORE: NBC, USA Network broadcast schedule for Cup, Xfinity races

In a release, JGR announced it had “received a significant investment” for the minority stake in the team. Joe Gibbs Racing also stated Gibbs will become a limited partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, pending approval by the NBA and NHL. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

“Josh Harris, David Blitzer and their entire team have a vision that has delivered winning franchises in basketball, hockey, soccer and youth sports. Their teams are among the most successful in their leagues in growing audience and sponsorship and their commitment to the communities they work in are unparalleled. I am excited to join the HBSE family and to have their support in growing Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Joe Gibbs in a statement.

Said Harris: “In recent years I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know Coach Gibbs and am proud to count him as a trusted friend and advisor. Joe is a winner. First in football and then with Joe Gibbs Racing, he has led organizations that build winning cultures based on strong values and a deep commitment to family and faith. This investment and partnership aims to support his vision and allow Joe Gibbs Racing to continue its track record of excellence long into the future.”

Joe Gibbs Racing was founded in 1992. Its first win was the 1993 Daytona 500. The organization has 204 Cup wins and 197 Xfinity wins. JGR’s Cup drivers this season are Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs.