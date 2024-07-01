Joey Logano to drive Chicago Xfinity race for Hailie Deegan

Joey Logano, who is coming off his Cup victory at Nashville, will fill in for Hailie Deegan in the No. 15 at AM Racing in Saturday’s Chicago Street Race for the Xfinity Series.

Deegan has struggled in her rookie Xfinity campaign. She finished 28th in last weekend’s race at Nashville. Deegan has finished 25th or worse in 11 of the 17 Xfinity races this season. Her best result this year was 12th at Talladega.

Deegan ranks 27th in points. That is last among drivers who have started all 17 Xfinity races this season.

“The level of competition in the Xfinity Series is as competitive as it’s ever been,” said Wade Moore, AM Racing team president, in a statement. “It is our goal at AM Racing to field a competitive race team through our technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and provide any of our drivers the best equipment and opportunity to be successful on track each weekend.

“With that being said, we haven’t had the success on track that we were hoping for in the first half of the season. When the opportunity to have Joey in the car at Chicago became a possibility, we felt we needed to take advantage of the knowledge and feedback that a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion could provide to our teams’ growth.”