Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players

nbc_rbs_miranda_240701.jpg
Fantasy managers have been ‘slow’ to add Vientos
nbc_rbs_phillyil_240701.jpg
Do Phillies IL moves benefit anyone on the team?
nbc_rbs_jameswood_240701.jpg
Wood could be an ‘impact player’ immediately

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Joey Logano to drive Chicago Xfinity race for Hailie Deegan

  
Published July 1, 2024 04:17 PM

Joey Logano, who is coming off his Cup victory at Nashville, will fill in for Hailie Deegan in the No. 15 at AM Racing in Saturday’s Chicago Street Race for the Xfinity Series.

Deegan has struggled in her rookie Xfinity campaign. She finished 28th in last weekend’s race at Nashville. Deegan has finished 25th or worse in 11 of the 17 Xfinity races this season. Her best result this year was 12th at Talladega.

Deegan ranks 27th in points. That is last among drivers who have started all 17 Xfinity races this season.

“The level of competition in the Xfinity Series is as competitive as it’s ever been,” said Wade Moore, AM Racing team president, in a statement. “It is our goal at AM Racing to field a competitive race team through our technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and provide any of our drivers the best equipment and opportunity to be successful on track each weekend.

“With that being said, we haven’t had the success on track that we were hoping for in the first half of the season. When the opportunity to have Joey in the car at Chicago became a possibility, we felt we needed to take advantage of the knowledge and feedback that a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion could provide to our teams’ growth.”