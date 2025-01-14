 Skip navigation
Kyle Larson secures spot in Saturday’s Chili Bowl Nationals feature with Monday win

  
Published January 14, 2025 12:20 AM

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell were the winners Monday in the opening night of the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Larson won the night’s feature race to advance to Saturday night’s Chili Bowl Nationals. He’ll go for his third Chili Bowl title this weekend.

Larson took the lead coming to the white flag in Monday’s 31-lap race, which was extended a lap by a green-white-checkered. Shane Golobic was second and Cannon McIntosh placed third. (Full results here)

“It was a fun, challenging race,” Larson said on the FloRacing broadcast.

Brent Crews finished fourth in Monday’s feature. He reached the feature after winning the C-main and B-main. The 16-year-old will drive select Xfinity races with Joe Gibbs Racing this season and select Truck races for TRICON Garage.

NBC Sports broadcaster Dillon Welch finished 10th in the 24-car field Monday night.

Early in the feature, Briggs Danner, who drives for Alex Bowman’s team flipped just after taking the lead. Danner finished last.

Earlier Monday, Bell led all 25 laps to score an easy win in the Race of Champions. Larson was seventh in that event. Corey Day, who has a multi-year driver development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, was eighth.

Also, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki competed. He placed 11th in his B main feature race.

Tuesday’s action at the Chili Bowl features Ty Gibbs. Bell is back on track Thursday. Friday’s schedule features Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.