NASCAR Best Bets: The Coca-Cola 600

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday (6:00 p.m. ET on FOX). This 400 lap, 600-mile event is one of the biggest tests on the Cup Series schedule demanding stamina, patience and strategy for driver and team.

All eyes are on Kyle Larson as he looks to become the fifth driver to accomplish “The Double” on Sunday, completing 1,100 miles in both the 108th Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600. He is the favorite to win this race at +450, and rightfully so.

Here’s what I like pre-practice and qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 (Odds as of Thursday, May 23).

Chase Elliott to Win (+1100)

It was this race last season where Elliott wrecked Denny Hamlin, and as a result, suspended by NASCAR. Elliott owns the best average finish on 1.5-mile tracks this season, and in the four Charlotte races prior to 2022, he finished no worse than fourth and scored a win in 2020.

NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver will be making his 300th career Cup Series start on Sunday and has a good chance to become the eighth driver to win on this milestone. This number is available at both Caesar’s and BetMGM, and I expect it to get shorter once cars hit the track for practice and qualifying.

Kyle Larson/Denny Hamlin to both finish Top Five (+210)

I will take the two favorites in this race to finish inside of the Top Five on Caesar’s Sportsbook. Both of Larson’s wins this season have come on 1.5-mile tracks, and Hamlin enters the weekend with two-straight Top Five finishes.

This track has seen increased tire wear over the last few years, and while Denny Hamlin is one of the best drivers in terms of equipment management, the No. 5 team is also one of the best when it comes to strategy. I do not mind Hamlin’s outright price at +600, either.

Alex Bowman to finish Top 10 (+135)

Bowman has finished inside of the Top 12 in six of the last eight races at Charlotte. His average finish of 9.0 in the last three is fourth best in the Cup Series, and he has also been a Top 10 car in five of the last six races this season.

Bowman is another driver who thrives in these conditions, proving that he is capable of managing his equipment and minimizing his mistakes. Anything plus money for this position prop is a bet for me, and I got this number on bet365.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Top 10 +500

Stenhouse has quietly been one of the most consistent drivers at Charlotte in the Next Gen era and coming off of his post-race scrap with Kyle Busch in North Wilkesboro, the Mississippi native will be out to prove something this weekend.

His average finish of 7th at Charlotte is third best in the Next Gen era, and he also ranks ninth in average running position. He is another veteran who has proven he can take care of his equipment, so you will take a number this big for someone who has cashed it multiple times. This is available on DraftKings.

Enjoy the racing in Charlotte and happy Memorial Day.