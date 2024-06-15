Watch Now
Heim hoping to build strong performance at Iowa
Corey Heim feels he could have been more aggressive on the final restart at Iowa Speedway, but is looking forward to building on his third-place finish when the Xfinity Series heads to New Hampshire.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.
Herbst recaps runner-up finish, racing with Mayer
Riley Herbst comes up just short in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway and expresses his frustration with the way Sam Mayer raced him on the final restart, but feels encouraged with the No. 98's speed.
Mayer wins Xfinity Series’ return to Iowa Speedway
Sam Mayer scores his first short track victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' return to Iowa Speedway, his second win of the 2024 season.
Allgaier becomes the latest with tire woes at Iowa
Justin Allgaier becomes the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series driver to suffer a blown tire at Iowa Speedway and makes a major impact to the Turn 4 wall.
van Gisbergen crashes out of Xfinity race at Iowa
Shane van Gisbergen's bid for three-straight Xfinity Series wins comes to an end after his car gets loose and turns into Blaine Perkins, resulting in significant damage for both cars.
Allmendinger makes hard impact to wall at Iowa
AJ Allmendinger suffers a blown tire and makes a hard impact to the Turn 4 wall during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.
Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race
Kyle Larson scores his fourth pole of the season after a "challenging" qualifying session and will lead the field to green for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.
Bell slaps wall after blown tire in Iowa practice
Christopher Bell suffers a hard hit to the outside wall in Turn 4 after blowing a right front tire during NASCAR Cup Series practice at Iowa Speedway, coming shortly after teammate Ty Gibbs also had a flat.
Truex Jr. retiring from NASCAR full-time after ’24
Martin Truex Jr. announces he is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2024 season, saying "it's just the right time" but also notes he will continue as an ambassador for Joe Gibbs Racing.
NASCAR heads to Iowa for inaugural Cup Series race
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural visit to Iowa Speedway, where cars and corn will be in the spotlight, and Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Dillon may have an advantage against the competition.
NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch
Dustin Long previews the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, highlighting the course structure, potential winners, and dark-horse picks, as coverage returns to NBC Sports on USA Network.
Larson surges to Sonoma win; NASCAR returns to NBC
Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan review an action-packed Sonoma race that saw Kyle Larson hit victory lane, issues for Joe Gibbs Racing, Joey Logano's strategy that backfired, and preview NASCAR's return to NBC Sports at Iowa.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway.
Huge pileup occurs in NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma race
A massive pileup occurs at the exit of Turn 3, collecting multiple cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
Three things to watch out for at Sonoma
Dale Jarrett previews the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma, highlighting drivers who are currently in playoff position, those on the outside looking in, and the challenges of driving on a newly repaved raceway.
NASCAR gets it right by granting Larson a waiver
Jeff Burton and Dustin Long react to the choice to grant a playoff waiver to Kyle Larson after his 'Double' try, with NASCAR's Senior VP of Competition sharing the reasoning, but why changes may be needed going forward.
Blaney runs out of fuel, sets up Cindric’s big win
Marty Snider and Parker Kligerman examine the factors that led to Ryan Blaney running out of fuel on the final lap at WWT Raceway, leading to Austin Cindric's win, as well as Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson's incident.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Larson, Busch spin while battling at WWT Raceway
Kyle Larson gets loose under Kyle Busch and slides up into the outside wall, with the No. 8 getting the brunt of the damage during the NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway.
Highlight: NASCAR Truck Series race at WWT Raceway
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 from Portland International Raceway.
Can Logano or Busch snap droughts; SHR in the news
Dustin Long previews the race at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Joey Logano and Kyle Busch hope to break winless streaks, Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs look to keep momentum, and SHR turns attention back to the track.
Stewart-Haas makes ‘difficult decision’ to close
Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced Stewart-Haas Racing will close its NASCAR operation at the conclusion of the 2024 season, altering the NASCAR landscape for 2024 and beyond.
How Bell’s win will impact season; Larson Double
Kim Coon and Parker Kligerman recap Christopher Bell's weather-shortened win at Charlotte and what it means for him moving forward, assess the success of Kyle Larson's attempt at 'The Double,' and preview WWT Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Kyle Larson traveled from the Indianapolis 500 in an attempt to complete "The Double."
Larson arrives for Indy 500-Coke 600 double try
Kyle Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway just hours after competing in the Indianapolis 500, attempting to complete "The Double" at the Coca-Cola 600 before inclement weather ended the race early.