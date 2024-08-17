NASCAR Clash moving to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025

Returning to its roots, NASCAR will move the Clash next season to Bowman Gray Stadium, the quarter-mile track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that is known for tight racing and temper tantrums.

The Clash will be held Feb. 2, 2025. Fox Sports will broadcast the race.

This will mark the first time the Cup Series has raced at the track — known as “The Madhouse” — since 1971. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum had hosted the Clash the last three years, running on a specially built quarter-mile track inside that historic stadium.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president, Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer, made the announcement Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event at the track.

“We’ll see you in February,” Kennedy told the fans at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Bowman Gray Stadium, which was built in 1937, is the longest running weekly track in NASCAR’s history. NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and Alvin Hawkins brought motorsports there as the first weekly track and first paved track that NASCAR competed on. Earlier this year, NASCAR took over the management operations of the stadium in partnership with the city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The track hosted 29 Cup races between 1958-71. Bob Welborn on that first race in 1958. Bobby Allison won the track’s final Cup race in 1971. Others who won there included Richard Petty, David Pearson, Junior Johnson, Rex White, Glen Wood and Lee Petty.

Bowman Gray hosted NASCAR East Series races from 2011-15 Kennedy won a NASCAR East Series race there in 2013.

Current Cup drivers who have competed at Bowman Gray include Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Corey LaJoie, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Justin Haley, Ryan Preece and Daniel Suarez.

For more information and to get on the list to purchase tickets for The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, visit NASCARClash.com.

