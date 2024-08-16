 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Weston Wilson becomes 1st Phillies rookie to hit for cycle with double in 8th inning vs. Nationals
Adam Cianciarulo Vanessa O'Brien KawasakiUSA
Adam Cianciarulo’s take on the Budds Creek National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round One
Megan Khang, Minjee Lee lead Women’s Scottish, with Lydia Ko two back

Top Clips

nbc_pl_playersmainoo_240816.jpg
Mainoo ‘is an absolute jewel’ for Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagdesk_240816.jpg
Ten Hag: Man United have ‘a good spirit’
nbc_pl_garysegment_240816.jpg
Neville ‘optimistic’ about Man United’s chances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Weston Wilson becomes 1st Phillies rookie to hit for cycle with double in 8th inning vs. Nationals
Adam Cianciarulo Vanessa O'Brien KawasakiUSA
Adam Cianciarulo’s take on the Budds Creek National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round One
Megan Khang, Minjee Lee lead Women’s Scottish, with Lydia Ko two back

Top Clips

nbc_pl_playersmainoo_240816.jpg
Mainoo ‘is an absolute jewel’ for Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagdesk_240816.jpg
Ten Hag: Man United have ‘a good spirit’
nbc_pl_garysegment_240816.jpg
Neville ‘optimistic’ about Man United’s chances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan, start time, forecast

  
Published August 16, 2024 03:30 PM

After the drama at the end of last weekend’s race at Richmond, the NASCAR Cup Series heads for the high speeds of Michigan International Speedway.

Three races remain in the regular season. Four playoff spots are open with NASCAR stripping the playoff eligibility with Austin Dillon’s win last weekend.

Chris Buescher, who won this race last year, holds the final playoff spot by a tiebreaker on Ross Chastain entering this weekend.

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Friday 5: Millions of dollars at stake in RCR appeal of Austin Dillon penalty
The loss of playoff eligibility with Austin Dillon’s Richmond win impacts how much money RCR receives in the charter system.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:27 p.m. by Bally’s Sports Correspondent Annie Agar. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:36 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:18 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose of St. Francis de Sales High School. … The Canadian national anthem will be performed at 2:19 p.m. by Battle Creek Academy. … The National anthem will be performed by the University of Michigan Good News Christian Acapella at 2:20 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 38% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Chris Buescher led a race-high 52 laps on his way to the victory. Martin Truex Jr. scored his fourth career runner-up finish at Michigan. Denny Hamlin placed third.