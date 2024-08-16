How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan, start time, forecast

After the drama at the end of last weekend’s race at Richmond, the NASCAR Cup Series heads for the high speeds of Michigan International Speedway.

Three races remain in the regular season. Four playoff spots are open with NASCAR stripping the playoff eligibility with Austin Dillon’s win last weekend.

Chris Buescher, who won this race last year, holds the final playoff spot by a tiebreaker on Ross Chastain entering this weekend.

Friday 5: Millions of dollars at stake in RCR appeal of Austin Dillon penalty The loss of playoff eligibility with Austin Dillon’s Richmond win impacts how much money RCR receives in the charter system.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:27 p.m. by Bally’s Sports Correspondent Annie Agar. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:36 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:18 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose of St. Francis de Sales High School. … The Canadian national anthem will be performed at 2:19 p.m. by Battle Creek Academy. … The National anthem will be performed by the University of Michigan Good News Christian Acapella at 2:20 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 38% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Chris Buescher led a race-high 52 laps on his way to the victory. Martin Truex Jr. scored his fourth career runner-up finish at Michigan. Denny Hamlin placed third.

