NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series faces the high speeds of Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

Cars will approach nearly 200 mph on the 2-mile track. Three races remain until the Cup playoffs begin.

Sunday’s action is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Drivers to watch at Michigan

FRONTRUNNERS

Ryan Blaney

Points position: 5th

Best finish this season: 1st (Iowa, Pocono)

2024 stats: Two wins, seven top fives and 11 top 10s. Has led 415 laps and has an average finish of 14.2.

Going into the weekend: Blaney has finished 11th or better in each of the last five races, including the Pocono win. He has three consecutive top 10s at Michigan, including a win in 2021.

Joey Logano

Points position: 15th

Best finish this season: 1st (Nashville)

2024 stats: One win, four top fives and seven top 10s. Has led 230 laps and has an average finish of 17.6.

Going into the weekend: Logano has six top 10s in the last nine races at Michigan. He has three Cup victories at Michigan. He was headed for the win last weekend at Richmond when Austin Dillon knocked him out of the way.

Denny Hamlin

Points position: 4th

Best finish this season: 1st (Bristol I, Richmond I, Dover I)

2024 stats: Three wins, nine top fives and 10 top 10s. Has led 896 laps and has an average finish of 14.6.

Going into the weekend: Hamlin finished second last weekend at Richmond, the second time in the last three races he’s finished second. He has finished in the top five in five of the last six Michigan races. Hamlin was third in last year’s race.

Martin Truex Jr.

Points position: 8th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Bristol I)

2024 stats: No wins, four top fives and nine top 10s. Has led 461 laps and has an average finish of 15.7

Going into the weekend: Truex finished last at Richmond after his engine failed, the second engine failure for a Joe Gibbs Racing car in the last three races. He was runner-up in last year’s Michigan race, his seventh consecutive top 10 at that track.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Chris Buescher

Points position: 13th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Phoenix I, Kansas I)

2024 stats: No wins, five top fives and nine top 10s. Has led 167 laps and has an average finish of 14.5.

Going into the weekend: Buescher is the defending Michigan winner. That’s his only top 10 in the last nine races at Michigan. Buescher has not had a top 10 in the last four races this season. He sits on the playoff cutline after the penalty this wek to Austin Dillon stripped the playoff eligibility from his Richmond win.

NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win Austin Dillon keeps Richmond victory but remains outside a playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.

Tyler Reddick

Points position: 2nd

Best finish this season: 1st (Talladega I)

2024 stats: One win, 10 top fives and 16 top 10s. Has led 457 laps and has an average finish of 10.9.

Going into the weekend: Reddick leads the series in top fives and top 10s. He has finished in the top three in four of the last five races this year. His record at Michigan is not as impressive. He has finished no better than 18th in five Cup starts there. Reddick has not placed better than 29th in the last three Michigan races.

Brad Keselowski

Points position: 9th

Best finish this season: 1st (Darlington)

2024 stats: One win, seven top fives and 10 top 10s. Has led 124 laps and has an average finish of 14.8.

Going into the weekend: The Michigan native continues to seek his first Cup win at this track. He has three runner-up finishes at Michigan, the most recent in 2020.

Bubba Wallace

Points position: 12th

Best finish this season: 4th (Martinsville I, Richmond)

2024 stats: No wins, five top fives and nine top 10s. Has led 61 laps and has an average finish of 15.8.

Going into the weekend: Wallace comes into the Michigan off back-to-back top-five finishes, which has moved him into a playoff spot. He has four top 10s in the last five races. Both his top 10s at Michigan have come in the last five races there.

