Kyle Larson calls first day of Indianapolis 500 practice “a nice ... smooth day’

Kyle Larson called Tuesday’s opening day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 “a nice … smooth day” and that he was “happy with the first day” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Larson, the Cup points leader, seeks to become the first driver since 2014 and only the second driver in the last 20 years to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. He sought to do both last year but rain thwarted his effort, delaying the Indy 500 by four hours. That prevented him from getting into the car for the Coca-Cola 600 before rain ended that event early.

Tuesday, Larson was 24th on the overall speed chart with a top lap of 221.207 mph. He ran 45 laps. Will Power was the fastest in the session, which was shortened by rain and lightning, with a lap of 227.026 mph. Two-time defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden was next at 226.971 mph. Both Power and Newgarden drive for Team Penske.

Larson was better in single-car speed, ranking 13th in non-tow speed (no aerodynamic assistance from a car ahead) with a lap of 217.752 mph. Kyle Kirkwood ranked first at 219.497 mph.

Tuesday was Larson’s first time in his Arrow McLaren ride since last month’s open test that saw him hit the wall, ending his day early.

As for opening day of practice, Larson said: “Our day was good. Kind of took it easy to start in clean air, made sure our balance was comfortable, which it was, so was happy about that.

“Just there at the end (of the session), kind of finally got in some traffic and, as normal, kind of had some understeer. Just happy with the first day.”

NASCAR Cup playoff standings after 12 races shows who has work to do With six of the 14 races left in the regular season on either road courses or drafting tracks, the standings could change dramatically by late August.



Practice continues through Friday. Qualifying takes place Saturday and Sunday. Should Larson advanced to the Fast Six in qualifying, that group is scheduled to go for the pole between 6:25 - 6:55 p.m. ET Sunday. The NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

Larson told reporters earlier this month at Texas that the priority would be the All-Star Race instead of going for the Indianapolis 500 pole in such a scenario.

Larson, a three-time All-Star winner, was asked after Tuesday’s practice session about that decision.

“I think just always for me and definitely for Rick and Hendrick Motorsports, I think no matter through this whole experience, especially this year, Cup should be the priority,” Larson said. “I just assume we’re going to run the All-Star Race no matter what.

“Hopefully, we run into that predicament because that means our car is fast and, two, yes, it would be extremely nice to go for the pole at the Indianapolis 500, but, at the same time, it’s hard to turn down an opportunity to race for a million dollars (in the All-Star Race).”

While he has the All-Star Race this weekend, Larson said Tuesday that his focus is on his Indy ride for now. It’s easy to do with the Cup team he has at Hendrick Motorsports.

“It’s nice that we are so well organized over that I can completely shut myself off from them for a handful of days to really try to learn this and get prepared for the 500,” Larson said. “There’s just a lot that is a little bit unfamiliar that you’ve got to get re-familiarized with this week.”