 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
U.S. Open prize money: How the $21.5 million purse will be paid out at Pinehurst No. 2
MX 2024 Rd 04 Ty Mastrpool.jpg
Ty Masterpool wins 250 High Point Nationals, gives Pro Circuit their 300th victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_iowaq_240615.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240615.jpg
Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race
oly24_sww400f_trials_ledeckyheat_240615.jpg
Ledecky makes it look easy in 400m free heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
U.S. Open prize money: How the $21.5 million purse will be paid out at Pinehurst No. 2
MX 2024 Rd 04 Ty Mastrpool.jpg
Ty Masterpool wins 250 High Point Nationals, gives Pro Circuit their 300th victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_iowaq_240615.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240615.jpg
Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race
oly24_sww400f_trials_ledeckyheat_240615.jpg
Ledecky makes it look easy in 400m free heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Iowa Speedway: Kyle Larson wins pole

  
Published June 15, 2024 03:33 PM

NEWTON, Iowa — Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at Iowa Speedway (7 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Larson earned his fourth pole of the season and 20th of his career with a lap of 136.458 mph.

Larson, who is coming off his win last weekend at Sonoma, took part in the May 28 tire confirmation test at Iowa Speedway. He was joined by Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell.

Reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney will start second after a lap of 136.311 mph.

Rookie Josh Berry (135.916 mph) will start third, William Byron (135.595) will start fourth and Keselowski (135.338) completes the top five.

Bell (qualified 10th) and Austin Cindric (21st) will start at the rear because both qualified backup cars after they crashed in practice Friday.

Martin Truex Jr., who announced on Friday that he will no longer run full-time in Cup after this season, qualified 31st.
Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race
Kyle Larson scores his fourth pole of the season after a "challenging" qualifying session and will lead the field to green for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.