NASCAR releases 2025 Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

The 2025 NASCAR Cup playoffs will have a different look, while the Xfinity and Truck Series will return to Rockingham.

NBC Sports and USA Network will have coverage of the final 14 races of next season, including all 10 playoff races.

New to the Cup playoffs next year will be World Wide Technology Raceway. New Hampshire and Darlington return to the playoffs.

Moving out of the Cup playoffs will be Homestead, Watkins Glen and Atlanta’s second date.

The Cup playoffs will begin Aug. 31 with the Southern 500 at Darlington. World Wide Technology makes its playoff debut on Sept. 7. The opening round ends Sept. 13 at Bristol.

New Hampshire, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, begins the second round on Sep. 21. Kansas moves to Sept. 28. The second round ends at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 5.

The third round begins at Las Vegas on Oct. 12. Talladega moves from the second round to the third round and will be held Oct. 19. Martinsville concludes the third round on Oct. 26.

The championship will be determined Nov. 2 at Phoenix.

The Cup season begins Feb. 2 with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Daytona 500 will be Feb. 16.

The Cup Series will be off Easter Weekend in April. After that, the series will race 28 consecutive weekends — the longest consecutive stretch in the modern era (since 1972).

The April 19 Xfinity race at Rockingham will be the first time the series as competed at the North Carolina track since 2004. The April 18 Truck race there will be the first since 2013.

2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Sunday, February 2 Clash (Bowman Gray)

Sunday, February 16 DAYTONA 500

Sunday, February 23 Atlanta

Sunday, March 2 COTA

Sunday, March 9 Phoenix

Sunday, March 16 Las Vegas

Sunday, March 23 Homestead-Miami

Sunday, March 30 Martinsville

Sunday, April 6 Darlington

Sunday, April 13 Bristol

Sunday, April 27 Talladega

Sunday, May 4 Texas

Sunday, May 11 Kansas

Sunday, May 18 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)

Sunday, May 25 Charlotte

Sunday, June 1 Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, June 8 Michigan

Sunday, June 15 Mexico City

Sunday, June 22 Pocono

Saturday, June 28 Atlanta

Sunday, July 6 Chicago Street Race

Sunday, July 13 Sonoma

Sunday, July 20 Dover

Sunday, July 27 Indianapolis

Sunday, August 3 Iowa

Sunday, August 10 Watkins Glen

Saturday, August 16 Richmond

Saturday, August 23 Daytona

PLAYOFFS

Sunday, August 31 Darlington

Sunday, September 7 World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, September 13 Bristol

Sunday, September 21 New Hampshire

Sunday, September 28 Kansas

Sunday, October 5 Charlotte Roval

Sunday, October 12 Las Vegas

Sunday, October 19 Talladega

Sunday, October 26 Martinsville

Sunday, November 2 Phoenix (Championship)

2025 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 15 Daytona

Saturday, February 22 Atlanta

Saturday, March 1 COTA

Saturday, March 8 Phoenix

Saturday, March 15 Las Vegas

Saturday, March 22 Homestead-Miami

Saturday, March 29 Martinsville

Saturday, April 5 Darlington

Saturday, April 12 Bristol

Saturday, April 19 Rockingham

Saturday, April 26 Talladega

Saturday, May 3 Texas

Saturday, May 24 Charlotte

Saturday, May 31 Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, June 14 Mexico City

Saturday, June 21 Pocono

Friday, June 27 Atlanta

Saturday, July 5 Chicago Street Race

Saturday, July 12 Sonoma

Saturday, July 19 Dover

Saturday, July 26 Indianapolis

Saturday, August 2 Iowa

Saturday, August 9 Watkins Glen

Friday, August 22 Daytona

Saturday, August 30 Portland

Saturday, September 6 World Wide Technology Raceway

PLAYOFFS

Friday, September 12 Bristol

Saturday, September 27 Kansas

Saturday, October 4 Charlotte Roval

Saturday, October 11 Las Vegas

Saturday, October 18 Talladega

Saturday, October 25 Martinsville

Saturday, November 1 Phoenix (Championship)

2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, February 14 Daytona

Saturday, February 22 Atlanta

Friday, March 14 Las Vegas

Friday, March 21 Homestead-Miami

Friday, March 28 Martinsville

Friday, April 11 Bristol

Friday, April 18 Rockingham

Friday, May 2 Texas

Saturday, May 10 Kansas

Saturday, May 17 North Wilkesboro

Friday, May 23 Charlotte

Friday, May 30 Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, June 7 Michigan

Friday, June 20 Pocono

Saturday, June 28 Lime Rock Park

Friday, July 25 Lucas Oil IRP

Friday, August 8 Watkins Glen

Friday, August 15 Richmond

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, August 30 Darlington

Thursday, September 11 Bristol

Saturday, September 20 New Hampshire

Friday, October 3 Charlotte Roval

Friday, October 17 Talladega

Friday, October 24 Martinsville

Friday, October 31 Phoenix (Championship)



