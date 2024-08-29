NASCAR releases 2025 Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules
The 2025 NASCAR Cup playoffs will have a different look, while the Xfinity and Truck Series will return to Rockingham.
NBC Sports and USA Network will have coverage of the final 14 races of next season, including all 10 playoff races.
New to the Cup playoffs next year will be World Wide Technology Raceway. New Hampshire and Darlington return to the playoffs.
Moving out of the Cup playoffs will be Homestead, Watkins Glen and Atlanta’s second date.
The Cup playoffs will begin Aug. 31 with the Southern 500 at Darlington. World Wide Technology makes its playoff debut on Sept. 7. The opening round ends Sept. 13 at Bristol.
New Hampshire, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, begins the second round on Sep. 21. Kansas moves to Sept. 28. The second round ends at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 5.
The third round begins at Las Vegas on Oct. 12. Talladega moves from the second round to the third round and will be held Oct. 19. Martinsville concludes the third round on Oct. 26.
The championship will be determined Nov. 2 at Phoenix.
The Cup season begins Feb. 2 with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Daytona 500 will be Feb. 16.
The Cup Series will be off Easter Weekend in April. After that, the series will race 28 consecutive weekends — the longest consecutive stretch in the modern era (since 1972).
The April 19 Xfinity race at Rockingham will be the first time the series as competed at the North Carolina track since 2004. The April 18 Truck race there will be the first since 2013.
2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Sunday, February 2 Clash (Bowman Gray)
Sunday, February 16 DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 23 Atlanta
Sunday, March 2 COTA
Sunday, March 9 Phoenix
Sunday, March 16 Las Vegas
Sunday, March 23 Homestead-Miami
Sunday, March 30 Martinsville
Sunday, April 6 Darlington
Sunday, April 13 Bristol
Sunday, April 27 Talladega
Sunday, May 4 Texas
Sunday, May 11 Kansas
Sunday, May 18 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 25 Charlotte
Sunday, June 1 Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, June 8 Michigan
Sunday, June 15 Mexico City
Sunday, June 22 Pocono
Saturday, June 28 Atlanta
Sunday, July 6 Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 13 Sonoma
Sunday, July 20 Dover
Sunday, July 27 Indianapolis
Sunday, August 3 Iowa
Sunday, August 10 Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 16 Richmond
Saturday, August 23 Daytona
PLAYOFFS
Sunday, August 31 Darlington
Sunday, September 7 World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday, September 13 Bristol
Sunday, September 21 New Hampshire
Sunday, September 28 Kansas
Sunday, October 5 Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 12 Las Vegas
Sunday, October 19 Talladega
Sunday, October 26 Martinsville
Sunday, November 2 Phoenix (Championship)
2025 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 15 Daytona
Saturday, February 22 Atlanta
Saturday, March 1 COTA
Saturday, March 8 Phoenix
Saturday, March 15 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 22 Homestead-Miami
Saturday, March 29 Martinsville
Saturday, April 5 Darlington
Saturday, April 12 Bristol
Saturday, April 19 Rockingham
Saturday, April 26 Talladega
Saturday, May 3 Texas
Saturday, May 24 Charlotte
Saturday, May 31 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, June 14 Mexico City
Saturday, June 21 Pocono
Friday, June 27 Atlanta
Saturday, July 5 Chicago Street Race
Saturday, July 12 Sonoma
Saturday, July 19 Dover
Saturday, July 26 Indianapolis
Saturday, August 2 Iowa
Saturday, August 9 Watkins Glen
Friday, August 22 Daytona
Saturday, August 30 Portland
Saturday, September 6 World Wide Technology Raceway
PLAYOFFS
Friday, September 12 Bristol
Saturday, September 27 Kansas
Saturday, October 4 Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 11 Las Vegas
Saturday, October 18 Talladega
Saturday, October 25 Martinsville
Saturday, November 1 Phoenix (Championship)
2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
Friday, February 14 Daytona
Saturday, February 22 Atlanta
Friday, March 14 Las Vegas
Friday, March 21 Homestead-Miami
Friday, March 28 Martinsville
Friday, April 11 Bristol
Friday, April 18 Rockingham
Friday, May 2 Texas
Saturday, May 10 Kansas
Saturday, May 17 North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 23 Charlotte
Friday, May 30 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, June 7 Michigan
Friday, June 20 Pocono
Saturday, June 28 Lime Rock Park
Friday, July 25 Lucas Oil IRP
Friday, August 8 Watkins Glen
Friday, August 15 Richmond
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, August 30 Darlington
Thursday, September 11 Bristol
Saturday, September 20 New Hampshire
Friday, October 3 Charlotte Roval
Friday, October 17 Talladega
Friday, October 24 Martinsville
Friday, October 31 Phoenix (Championship)