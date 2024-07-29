Remaining 2024 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule and broadcast info
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series teams are enjoying a rare break in the schedule with the Olympics taking place on NBC Sports and its networks.
It won’t be long before all three series return. When they do it will be a sprint to the finish. The Cup Series will compete the final 14 weekends of the season, crowning a champion Nov. 10 at Phoenix.
Here is a look at the remaining races on the Cup, Xfinity and
Truck schedule for the 2024 season:
Cup Series schedule
(All times Eastern)
Aug. 11 — Richmond Raceway
Time: 6 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: Chris Buescher
Note: Denny Hamlin won the track’s spring race in overtime.
Aug. 18 — Michigan International Speedway
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: Chris Buescher
Note: Ford has won the last nine Cup races at this track.
Aug. 24 — Daytona International Speedway
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Network: NBC
2023 winner: Chris Buescher
Note: William Byron won the Daytona 500, finishing ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman.
Sept. 1 — Darlington Raceway
Time: 6 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: Kyle Larson
Note: Brad Keselowski scored his first victory with RFK Racing in the track’s May race.
Cup playoffs
First round
Sept. 8 — Atlanta Motor Speedway
Time: 3 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: William Byron
Note: Daniel Suarez won in February, beating Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in the closest 1-2-3 finish in series history at .007 seconds.
Sept. 15 — Watkins Glen International
Time: 3 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: William Byron
Note: Hendrick Motorsports has won all three races on a road/street course in 2024: Alex Bowman won the Chicago Street Race, Kyle Larson won at Sonoma and William Byron won at Circuit of the Americas.
Sept. 21 — Bristol Motor Speedway
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: Denny Hamlin
Note: Denny Hamlin won the track’s March race.
Second round
Sept. 29 — Kansas Speedway
Time: 3 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: Tyler Reddick
Note: Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by .001 seconds in the closest finish in series history in the track’s May race.
Oct. 6 — Talladega Superspeedway
Time: 2 p.m.
Network: NBC
2023 winner: Ryan Blaney
Note: Tyler Reddick won the track’s April race, which featured 72 lead changes among 23 drivers.
Oct. 13 — Charlotte Roval
Time: 2 p.m.
Network: NBC
2023 winner: AJ Allmendinger
Note: In the six previous editions of this race, Chase Elliott is the only driver to start outside the top 10 and win. He started 19th in 2019.
Third round
Oct. 20 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Network: NBC
2023 winner: Kyle Larson
Note: Kyle Larson has won the past two races at this track, including the race in March. He has led 314 of the 534 laps run at that track in the last two races.
Oct. 27 — Homestead-Miami Speedway
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Network: NBC
2023 winner: Christopher Bell
Note: Kyle Larson won the 2022 playoff race. He has led 295 of the 534 laps run at this track in the last two playoff races.
Nov. 3 — Martinsville Speedway
Time: 2 p.m.
Network: NBC
2023 winner: Ryan Blaney
Note: William Byron won the track’s April race, finishing ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and (second) and Chase Elliott (third).
Championship round
Nov. 10 — Phoenix Raceway
Time: 3 p.m.
Network: NBC
2023 winner: Ross Chastain
Note: Ryan Blaney finished second in the race to win his first Cup title. Christopher Bell won at Phoenix in March.
Xfinity Series
(All times Eastern)
Aug. 17 — Michigan International Speedway
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: John Hunter Nemechek
Aug. 23 — Daytona International Speedway
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: Justin Allgaier
Aug. 31 — Darlington Raceway
Time; 3:30 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: Denny Hamlin
Sept. 7 — Atlanta Motor Speedway
Time: 3 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: John Hunter Nemechek
Sept. 14 — Watkins Glen International
Time; 3 p.m.
Network: USA
2023 winner: Sam Mayer
Sept. 20 — Bristol Motor Speedway
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Network: CW
2023 winner: Justin Allgaier
Xfinity Series Playoffs
First round
Sept. 28 — Kansas Speedway
Time: 4 p.m.
Network: CW
2023 winner: John Hunter Nemechek
Oct. 5 — Talladega Superspeedway
Time: 4 p.m.
Network: CW
2023 winner: New to playoffs this season
Oct. 12 — Charlotte Roval
Time: 4 p.m.
Network: CW
2023 winner: Sam Mayer
Second Round
Oct. 19 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Network: CW
2023 winner: Riley Herbst
Oct. 26 — Homestead-Miami Speedway
Time: 4 p.m.
Network: CW
2023 winner: Sam Mayer
Nov. 2 — Martinsville Speedway
Time: 4 p.m.
Network: CW
2023 winner: Justin Allgaier
Championship round
Nov. 9 — Phoenix Raceway
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Network: CW
2023 winner: Cole Custer
Craftsman Truck Series
(All times Eastern)
Aug. 10 — Richmond Raceway
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Network: FS1
2023 winner: Carson Hocevar
Truck Series Playoffs
First round
Aug. 25 — Milwaukee Mile Speedway
Time: 4 p.m.
Network: FS1
2023 winner: Grant Enfinger
Sept. 19 — Bristol Motor Speedway
Time: 8 p.m.
Network: FS1
2023 winner: Corey Heim
Sept. 27 — Kansas Speedway
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Network: FS1
2023 winner: Christian Eckes
Second round
Oct. 4 — Talladega Superspeedway
Time: 5 p.m.
Network: FS1
2023 winner: Brett Moffitt
Oct. 26 — Homestead-Miami Speedway
Time: Noon
Network: FS1
2023 winner: Carson Hocevar
Nov. 1 — Martinsville Speedway
Time: 6 p.m.
Network: FS1
2023 winner: Track is hosting a playoff race for the first time since 2021.
Championship round
Nov. 8 — Phoenix Raceway
Time: 8 p.m.
Network: FS1
2023 winner: Christian Eckes won the race, Ben Rhodes won the championship with his fifth-place finish.