Remaining 2024 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule and broadcast info

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series teams are enjoying a rare break in the schedule with the Olympics taking place on NBC Sports and its networks.

It won’t be long before all three series return. When they do it will be a sprint to the finish. The Cup Series will compete the final 14 weekends of the season, crowning a champion Nov. 10 at Phoenix.

Here is a look at the remaining races on the Cup, Xfinity and

Truck schedule for the 2024 season:

Cup Series schedule

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 11 — Richmond Raceway

Time: 6 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: Chris Buescher

Note: Denny Hamlin won the track’s spring race in overtime.

Aug. 18 — Michigan International Speedway

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: Chris Buescher

Note: Ford has won the last nine Cup races at this track.

Aug. 24 — Daytona International Speedway

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Network: NBC

2023 winner: Chris Buescher

Note: William Byron won the Daytona 500, finishing ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman.

Sept. 1 — Darlington Raceway

Time: 6 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: Kyle Larson

Note: Brad Keselowski scored his first victory with RFK Racing in the track’s May race.

Cup playoffs

First round

Sept. 8 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

Time: 3 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: William Byron

Note: Daniel Suarez won in February, beating Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in the closest 1-2-3 finish in series history at .007 seconds.

Suarez comes out on top after epic finish Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte review Daniel Suarez's Atlanta win in an instant classic after a three-wide race against Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, resulting in the 3rd-closest margin of victory since 1993.

Sept. 15 — Watkins Glen International

Time: 3 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: William Byron

Note: Hendrick Motorsports has won all three races on a road/street course in 2024: Alex Bowman won the Chicago Street Race, Kyle Larson won at Sonoma and William Byron won at Circuit of the Americas.

Sept. 21 — Bristol Motor Speedway

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: Denny Hamlin

Note: Denny Hamlin won the track’s March race.

Second round

Sept. 29 — Kansas Speedway

Time: 3 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: Tyler Reddick

Note: Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by .001 seconds in the closest finish in series history in the track’s May race.

Larson edges Buescher in historic Kansas finish Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher wheel nose-to-nose as the checkered flag waves in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, combining for the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history with a margin of 0.001 seconds.

Oct. 6 — Talladega Superspeedway

Time: 2 p.m.

Network: NBC

2023 winner: Ryan Blaney

Note: Tyler Reddick won the track’s April race, which featured 72 lead changes among 23 drivers.

Oct. 13 — Charlotte Roval

Time: 2 p.m.

Network: NBC

2023 winner: AJ Allmendinger

Note: In the six previous editions of this race, Chase Elliott is the only driver to start outside the top 10 and win. He started 19th in 2019.

Third round

Oct. 20 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Network: NBC

2023 winner: Kyle Larson

Note: Kyle Larson has won the past two races at this track, including the race in March. He has led 314 of the 534 laps run at that track in the last two races.

Oct. 27 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Network: NBC

2023 winner: Christopher Bell

Note: Kyle Larson won the 2022 playoff race. He has led 295 of the 534 laps run at this track in the last two playoff races.

Nov. 3 — Martinsville Speedway

Time: 2 p.m.

Network: NBC

2023 winner: Ryan Blaney

Note: William Byron won the track’s April race, finishing ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and (second) and Chase Elliott (third).

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Championship round

Nov. 10 — Phoenix Raceway

Time: 3 p.m.

Network: NBC

2023 winner: Ross Chastain

Note: Ryan Blaney finished second in the race to win his first Cup title. Christopher Bell won at Phoenix in March.

Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4 Marty Snider, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, and Brad Daugherty review the performances of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Xfinity Series

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 17 — Michigan International Speedway

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Aug. 23 — Daytona International Speedway

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: Justin Allgaier

Aug. 31 — Darlington Raceway

Time; 3:30 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: Denny Hamlin

Sept. 7 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

Time: 3 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Sept. 14 — Watkins Glen International

Time; 3 p.m.

Network: USA

2023 winner: Sam Mayer

Sept. 20 — Bristol Motor Speedway

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Network: CW

2023 winner: Justin Allgaier

Xfinity Series Playoffs

First round

Sept. 28 — Kansas Speedway

Time: 4 p.m.

Network: CW

2023 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Oct. 5 — Talladega Superspeedway

Time: 4 p.m.

Network: CW

2023 winner: New to playoffs this season

Oct. 12 — Charlotte Roval

Time: 4 p.m.

Network: CW

2023 winner: Sam Mayer

Second Round

Oct. 19 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Network: CW

2023 winner: Riley Herbst

Oct. 26 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Time: 4 p.m.

Network: CW

2023 winner: Sam Mayer

Nov. 2 — Martinsville Speedway

Time: 4 p.m.

Network: CW

2023 winner: Justin Allgaier

Championship round

Nov. 9 — Phoenix Raceway

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Network: CW

2023 winner: Cole Custer

Craftsman Truck Series

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 10 — Richmond Raceway

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Network: FS1

2023 winner: Carson Hocevar

Truck Series Playoffs

First round

Aug. 25 — Milwaukee Mile Speedway

Time: 4 p.m.

Network: FS1

2023 winner: Grant Enfinger

Sept. 19 — Bristol Motor Speedway

Time: 8 p.m.

Network: FS1

2023 winner: Corey Heim

Sept. 27 — Kansas Speedway

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Network: FS1

2023 winner: Christian Eckes

Second round

Oct. 4 — Talladega Superspeedway

Time: 5 p.m.

Network: FS1

2023 winner: Brett Moffitt

Oct. 26 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Time: Noon

Network: FS1

2023 winner: Carson Hocevar

Nov. 1 — Martinsville Speedway

Time: 6 p.m.

Network: FS1

2023 winner: Track is hosting a playoff race for the first time since 2021.

Championship round

Nov. 8 — Phoenix Raceway

Time: 8 p.m.

Network: FS1

2023 winner: Christian Eckes won the race, Ben Rhodes won the championship with his fifth-place finish.

