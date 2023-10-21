Sunday Cup race at Homestead: Start time, TV info, and more

The Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues Sunday with a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Sunday will mark the 25th Cup race at Homestead. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the playoff race at the 1.5-mile track. William Byron won the 2021 race at Homestead.

Larson has one of the spots in the Championship 4 after winning at Las Vegas last weekend. Byron is nine points above the first driver outside of the final transfer spot. Martin Truex Jr. (+2) and Denny Hamlin (+2) are the other two drivers above the cutline.

Details for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by crew chief Rodney Childers and his family at 2:26 p.m. ... Mike Helton will wave the green flag 2:36 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 1:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Pastor Ryan Reed of Christ Journey Church at 2:18 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Venezuelan Latin Grammy Nominated Singer Manu Manzo at 2:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING AT THE REAR: Joey Logano (backup car) after crashing in practice.

STARTING LINEUP: Homestead lineup

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2 p.m. on NBC. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.

STREAMING: NBC Sports App

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: William Byron started from pole and led 32 laps. He finished 12th after fading in the final stage. Kyle Larson swept the first two stages, led 199 laps and won after a late battle with Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger. Only Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe failed to finish the race.

