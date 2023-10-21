Joey Logano going to backup car after Homestead crash

Joey Logano will go to a backup car for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC) after a crash in practice.

Logano hit the inside SAFER barrier after losing control on the exit of Turn 2. This resulted in heavy damage to the front of the No. 22 Ford.

Logano, who was eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 16, told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns that he had been in dirty air during Saturday’s session. He went to the bottom of the track in an attempt to pass Tyler Reddick. The car then snapped loose on him and slid toward the inside wall.

Prior to the crash, Logano was second-fastest in Group B practice with a lap of 166.708 mph. He was seventh overall in 10-lap average at 162.531 mph.

Joey Logano crashed in practice.



Sunday will mark the second consecutive race that a driver will go to a backup car after crashing in practice. Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez both crashed during practice last weekend at Las Vegas. They went to backup cars and started from the rear of the field.