 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Champions Tour - The ACE Group Classic - Round One
Bean, 11-time Tour winner, dies after recent lung surgery
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC
AUTO: OCT 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_nas_elliotcrash_231014.jpg
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
nbc_cfb_osuvspur_browntd_231014.jpg
Brown plows ahead for 2-yard TD in short yardage
nbc_cfb_osuvspur_harrisontd_231014.jpg
Harrison completes stellar drive with 14-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Champions Tour - The ACE Group Classic - Round One
Bean, 11-time Tour winner, dies after recent lung surgery
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC
AUTO: OCT 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_nas_elliotcrash_231014.jpg
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
nbc_cfb_osuvspur_browntd_231014.jpg
Brown plows ahead for 2-yard TD in short yardage
nbc_cfb_osuvspur_harrisontd_231014.jpg
Harrison completes stellar drive with 14-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Elliott going to backup car after Las Vegas crash

  
Published October 14, 2023 01:19 PM

Chase Elliott will start Sunday’s playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the rear of the field after crashing in practice and going to a backup car.

Elliott, who was in Group A, lost control and hit the outside wall after running 15 laps at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Replay showed that his right-rear tire was flat. Elliott had turned in the fourth-fastest lap at 185.459 mph before the crash.

This will be Elliott’s worst starting position of the playoffs. He also started 29th at Texas and 23rd at Talladega. He finished 11th and seventh in the two races.

The No. 9 Chevrolet is still in the owner championship. The entry is eighth in the standings and 19 points out of the final transfer spot to the Championship 4.

Moments before Elliott’s crash, Kyle Larson came over the radio and voiced concern about possible tire issues. He made it back to pit road where the team discovered a chunk missing from one of his tires.

The tires issues also extended to Group B practice. Daniel Suarez blew a tire and spun into a tire barrier by the inside wall. Track crews had to tow his damaged No. 99 Chevrolet back to the garage. Suarez had turned in the 26th-fastest lap at 182.642 mph while running 31 laps.

Suarez told NBC Sports after leaving the infield care center that he was aware of the tire issues experienced by Larson and Elliott. He said that he wasn’t pushing the car before the right-rear tire blew.