NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen wins pole in Mexico

  
Published June 14, 2025 04:03 PM

MEXICO CITY — Shane van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural Cup Chicago Street Race in 2023, will look to add a victory in the inaugural Cup race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez after earning the pole for Sunday’s event.

The Trackhouse Racing driver claimed the No. 1 starting spot with a lap of 93.904 mph around the 15-turn, 2.42-mile road course Saturday.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

It his van Gisbergen’s second career Cup pole. His other pole came last year at the Charlotte Roval.

“We made some big swings last night,” van Gisbergen said. “… We had a lot more front grip, which is what I needed. But my laps were average, like you’ll see everyone was beating me on the first half of the lap and then my lap gets good at the end.

“We had a lot of speed today, which is good. It’s been a great improvement. What a really cool achievement for us and a great start for (Sunday). I’m excited.”

Ryan Preece qualified second after a lap of 93.839 mph. It his first top-five starting spot on a road course.

Ross Chastain will start third after a lap of 93.830 mph. Ty Gibbs qualified fourth at 93.757 mph. Michael McDowell completed the top five with a lap of 93.704 mph.

Mexican native Daniel Suarez qualified 10th after a lap of 93.616 mph. Points leader William Byron qualified 27th with a lap of 93.218 mph. Ryan Truex will start 36th after a lap of 92.070 mph. He’s subbing for Denny Hamlin, who remained in the U.S. after the birth of his son on Wednesday.