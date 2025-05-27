Reigning Australian Supercars champion to run NASCAR Cup race at Chicago for Kaulig Racing

Reigning Australian Supercars champion Will Brown will return to NASCAR to compete for Kaulig Racing in the July 6 Chicago Street Race Cup event, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown will drive the No. 13 for Kaulig Racing at Chicago and be a teammate to AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon.

“After watching SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) win the 2023 Chicago NASCAR race and getting to drive myself at Sonoma last year, I’ve been really keen to have a go at the Grant Park 165,” said Brown in a statement from the team.

“The Supercars calendar aligned this year to give me time to get over to Charlotte early to prepare and give the race a crack! I have watched Kaulig Racing closely this season and I’m really excited to get behind the wheel of the MobileX and Shaw and Partners Financial Services No. 13!”

Brown is coming off a 2024 season that saw him win the Supercars title in Australia, scoring five wins and 19 podium finishes, the first time in 40 years that a driver had earned a podium in every round in that series.

The 26-year-old Australian made his Cup debut last year at Sonoma, driving a third entry for Richard Childress Racing. He finished 31st.