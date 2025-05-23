Australian Supercars driver Jack Perkins to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

Jack Perkins, who competes in the Australian Supercars series, will make his NASCAR Xfinity debut Aug. 30 at Portland International Raceway with Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Thursday.

“This is a long-held dream come true for me, and I am so excited about driving in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series for the legendary Joe Gibbs,” Perkins said in a statement from the team.

“I started thinking about competing in NASCAR when I first visited the U.S. in 2008 to watch Marcos Ambrose at Sonoma, and be a spotter for Paul Morris, who was contesting an ARCA West race the same weekend.

“It’s been a long journey to get here. I’ve come close a few times, but we couldn’t quite get all the ducks lined up. To do it now with Coach Gibbs and JGR proves you should never give up.”

Perkins arrived in the U.S. earlier this week and has spent time at Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s undergone a seat fitting and been in the Toyota Racing Development simulator. He will attend the Xfinity race and the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Jack has a distinguished career in the Australian Supercars series and came highly recommended by James Small, our crew chief on the No. 19 team in the Cup Series,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President Xfinity Series and Development, in a statement from the team. “We’re excited to have him make his Xfinity Series debut with us on the road course in Portland.”

Said Perkins of Small: “James and I grew up together, running round Australia’s race paddocks as kids while our dads were busy doing their things, and we’ve remained close mates. James will be at Darlington with the Cup Series the weekend we’re racing in Portland, but he’s doing everything he can to help me prepare and ensure JGR and I have a successful experience. Without James, the whole deal just wouldn’t be happening.”

Perkins has three Repco Supercars Championship podium finishes, nine race victories and 35 podiums in the Dunlop Super2, the Supercars equivalent of NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

