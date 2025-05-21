 Skip navigation
Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic gets first win on clay this year by beating Marton Fucsovics at Geneva Open
George Kirby
Mariners’ rotation set to get a boost with return of George Kirby for Astros series
Andrew Kittredge
Orioles activate Andrew Kittredge from 15-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_roto_tushpush_250521.jpg
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Two NASCAR Cup teams will have a new spotter for Coca-Cola 600

  
Published May 21, 2025 04:57 PM

Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski each will have a new spotter in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed Wednesday that Matt Philpott has replaced Stevie Reeves as Bell’s spotter. Reeves had been Bell’s spotter in Cup since Bell made his series debut in 2020.

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Cup drivers will compete in the longest race of the season Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bell won last week’s All-Star Race and is the defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600.

Todd Brewer will fill-in for T.J. Majors as Keselowski’s spotter. Majors said on this week’s Dale Jr. Download that he would be out about a month due to a medical procedure.