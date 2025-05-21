Two NASCAR Cup teams will have a new spotter for Coca-Cola 600

Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski each will have a new spotter in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed Wednesday that Matt Philpott has replaced Stevie Reeves as Bell’s spotter. Reeves had been Bell’s spotter in Cup since Bell made his series debut in 2020.

Bell won last week’s All-Star Race and is the defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600.

Todd Brewer will fill-in for T.J. Majors as Keselowski’s spotter. Majors said on this week’s Dale Jr. Download that he would be out about a month due to a medical procedure.