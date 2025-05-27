NASCAR to allow additional cars in Mexico City Xfinity race

NASCAR will allow two additional entries for the Xfinity race at Mexico City, expanding the field to as many as 40 cars for the June 14 race.

All other Xfinity races are capped at 38 cars.

Any teams using what is being called an International Provisional for the Mexico City Xfinity race will start 39th and 40th in the race.

Xfinity teams using an International Provisional also will ...

- Not be eligible for prize money regardless of finishing position.

- Not receive driver or team owner points for the race. All other vehicles will be elevated in the standings and receive points accordingly.

- Not receive driver or team owner points for stages. All other vehicles will be elevated in the standings and receive points accordingly.

- Not receive credit for the win or any playoff benefits associated with the victory. The second-place vehicle will receive first-place points but not receive the benefits associated with the win, including eligibility for the playoffs.

- Not receive playoff points associated with stage or a race win. The second place vehicle in the stage and/or race will not receive the playoff points.