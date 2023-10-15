Live Cup updates from Las Vegas playoff race
Eight Cup drivers have an opportunity to lock up a spot in the Championship 4.
The Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 begins with a Sunday afternoon race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (NBC, post-race on Peacock).
This is the first of two consecutive races at 1.5-mile tracks. It is the first opportunity for one of the eight remaining playoff drivers to lock up a spot in the Championship 4.
Joey Logano, who is no longer in the playoffs, did this last season. He won at Las Vegas to open the Round of 8 and punched his ticket to the Championship 4. His team then spent the next two weeks getting their Phoenix car ready. The result was Logano winning his second championship.
Repeating this feat will be the focus for several drivers. They will get the opportunity at 2:30 p.m. ET as they take on Las Vegas for the 32nd time.
Follow along for updates throughout Sunday afternoon at the track.
Chase Elliott hit the wall during practice on Saturday after blowing a right-rear tire. His team had to pull out the backup car due to the amount of damage sustained in the crash.
After an extensive amount of work, Elliott’s crew was able to get the car through inspection and ready for Sunday’s race.
The No. 9 team moved the backup car into the garage at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. They did not leave the garage until 7 p.m. local time.
Elliott’s crew spent nine hours working to get the car ready so that he can continue pursuing points in the owner championship.
Elliott’s crew is not the only one that worked nonstop on Saturday.
Daniel Suarez also hit the wall during practice and had to go to a backup car. His Trackhouse Racing crew put in extensive effort and got the No. 99 ready to go through inspection this morning.
Where playoff drivers finish stands out on the stat sheets at the end of each week.
Other than first, the actual finishing order is less important than the number of points earned in the first two stages of the race.
Look at the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway. Chris Buescher finished third in the race but only scored two stage points. He left the track with 36 points. Tyler Reddick finished second but scored 16 stage points. He left the track with 51 points.
The Charlotte Roval is another example. Reddick scored 17 stage points before finishing sixth. This includes a stage win. He left with 48 points.
This was 10 more than Kyle Busch who finished third with only four stage points. Christopher Bell finished 15th but only scored one fewer point than Busch due to his number of stage points earned.
The focus on Sunday will be on the drivers that will contend for the win at Las Vegas. It should also be on the drivers that lock up stage points early.
Another storyline to watch:
--Daniel Suarez did not make the playoffs this season. He could still have an impact on the playoff picture. He told NBC Sports this week that he won’t make Christopher Bell’s life easy after an incident at the Roval.
Bell hit Suarez from behind as they raced for 11th, causing Suarez to crash. Bell reached out to Suarez and said that it was not intentional. He also acknowledged that Suarez could be coming after him for the rest of the season. Bell remains one of the eight drivers eligible for a spot in the Championship 4.
“I didn’t come to Las Vegas thinking that I’m going to go after Christopher Bell,” Suarez told NBC Sports. “That’s not me. I’m going to do my thing, put my effort into the 99. I can tell you for sure, I won’t make his life easy. If I have the opportunity at one point to make his life very difficult, I will, just because I felt like what he did was not acceptable.”