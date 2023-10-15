Live Cup updates from Las Vegas playoff race

The Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 begins with a Sunday afternoon race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (NBC, post-race on Peacock).

This is the first of two consecutive races at 1.5-mile tracks. It is the first opportunity for one of the eight remaining playoff drivers to lock up a spot in the Championship 4.

Joey Logano, who is no longer in the playoffs, did this last season. He won at Las Vegas to open the Round of 8 and punched his ticket to the Championship 4. His team then spent the next two weeks getting their Phoenix car ready. The result was Logano winning his second championship.

Repeating this feat will be the focus for several drivers. They will get the opportunity at 2:30 p.m. ET as they take on Las Vegas for the 32nd time.

Follow along for updates throughout Sunday afternoon at the track.

