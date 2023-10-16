Ryan Blaney’s car disqualified after failing post-race inspection at Vegas

Ryan Blaney’s car was disqualified after it failed post-race inspection, NASCAR announced Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Blaney had crossed the finish line sixth but he will be credited with a last-place finish and one point. He also will lose the eight stage points he scored Sunday.

The penalty drops Blaney to last among the Round of 8 playoff drivers, He is 56 points from the cutline and in a must-win situation next week at Homestead or the following week at Martinsville to advance to next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

Blaney’s team has the right to appeal.

NASCAR stated that the left front shock on Blaney’s car did not meet the overall specified length. NASCAR cited Section 14.11.3.5, which lists the minimum extended damper lengths for each shock.

NASCAR stated that all other cars passed inspection.

