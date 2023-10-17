NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction

NASCAR has penalized the No. 54 team of Joe Gibbs Racing for an infraction at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR suspended jackman Braxton Brannon and tire changer Jackson Gibbs for two races after the No. 54 Toyota lost a wheel during Sunday’s playoff race. They will be eligible to return for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

Gibbs hit the Turn 2 wall on Lap 216 of the playoff race. The wheel disconnected from his car as he made his way back to pit road. Officials held him on pit road for two laps as the wheel came off on the track. Gibbs finished 34th and eight laps behind the leaders.

NASCAR changed the penalties for lost wheels ahead of this season. The four-race suspension for the two crew members was reduced to only two races. The crew chief is no longer penalized for lost wheels.

If a wheel comes off on pit road under caution, the driver will restart at the rear of the field. If a wheel comes off on pit road while under green-flag conditions, the driver will serve a pass-through penalty. If a wheel comes off on the track, the driver will serve a two-lap penalty.