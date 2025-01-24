Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

When NASCAR announced that it would hold the Clash on Feb. 2 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, there were many comments about what the weather conditions could be like for the event.

As the Clash nears, the forecast is taking shape for the exhibition event (check back daily for updates).

Here is a look at the schedule and forecast for Saturday’s events and Sunday’s races via Weather Underground:

Saturday, Feb. 1

(All Times Eastern)

11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Modified practice

12 - 12:45 p.m. — Modified qualifying

1:45 p.m. — Modified race

3:30 p.m. — Cup garage opens

6:10 - 8 p.m. — Cup practice and qualifying

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. — Four Cup heat races

The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 49 degrees and a low of 41 degrees with a chance of rain/snow showers.

The hourly forecast calls for about a 30% chance of rain/snow showers from 4-9 a.m ET. There is about a 30% chance of showers the rest of the day and evening.

The high at 6 p.m. ET is projected to be 48 degrees and feel like 44 degrees.

The high at 8 p.m. ET is projected to be 47 degrees and feel like 43 degrees.

Sunday, Feb. 2

(All Times Eastern)

2 p.m. — Cup garage opens

6 p.m. — Last Chance Qualifying race

8 p.m. — Cook Out Clash

The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 56 degrees and a low of 41 degrees with a chance of intermittent showers in the afternoon.

The hourly forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies from 1-4 p.m. ET. There’s about a 30% chance of showers from 5-8 p.m. ET.

The high at 6 p.m. ET is projected to be 53 degrees and feel like 51 degrees.

The high at 8 p.m. ET is projected to be 49 degrees and feel like 47 degrees.

These temperatures will not come close to the coldest temperature for a Cup race over the past 50-plus years, according to Racing Insights.

The coldest Cup race during that time was Feb. 25, 1990, at Richmond. The high that day was 34 degrees, according to Racing Insights. Next was a race at Bristol in March 17, 1974. The high for that Cup race was 41 degrees.

