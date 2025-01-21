NASCAR reveals format for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Twenty-three cars will race 200 green-flag laps to claim the Cook Out Clash title Feb 2 at Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR revealed Tuesday.

The 23-car field is the same number of cars that ran in the feature of last year’s Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Here is how the field will be determined for the event at the quarter-mile track at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:

Heat Race Starting Lineup

The field — likely 37 cars — will be split into three practice groups. Each group will have three practice sessions.

The fastest lap from the final practice session for each competitor will determine the starting lineup.

The fastest qualifier will start on the pole for the first heat race. The second-fastest qualifier will start on the pole for the second heat race. The third-fastest qualifier will start on the pole for the third heat race. The fourth-fastest qualifier will start on the pole for the fourth heat race.

The fifth-fastest qualifier will start second in Heat 1 and so on.

Heat Races

There will be four of these. Each will be 25 laps.

Only green-flag laps will count. There will be no overtime.

The top five finishers from each heat race — 20 total drivers — advance to the Clash.

Last Chance Qualifier

Cars that have not advanced to the Clash will compete in this event.

Starting position will be determined by where they finished in their respective heat races.

This race is 75 laps. Only green flag laps count. There is no overtime. This race is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.

The top two finishers advance to the Clash.

23rd Starting Spot in the Clash

The 23rd and final starting spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2024 driver point standing who has yet to transfer to the Clash.

The Cook Out Clash

Twenty-three cars will be in the field. This race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.

The race is 200 laps. Only green flag laps count. A timed break will take place at the halfway point (Lap 100).

The race must end under green.

