Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s series-record five-overtime race at Nashville Superspeedway.

WINNERS

Joey Logano — Team proved that you have to take advantage of the situation presented. Logano had an average running position of 15.1, and crew chief Paul Wolfe called for two tires on half of the team’s six pit stops in the race for track position. Logano was in position at the end, had enough fuel to win and earn a playoff spot.

Logano fuel saves his way to Cup win at Nashville Rick Allen and Steve Letarte go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and recap a record-breaking day to the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Team Penske — Joey Logano’s win marked the eighth consecutive weekend the organization has won in either NASCAR, IndyCar or IMSA. The streak includes Josef Newgarden winning the Indianapolis 500 for a second consecutive year.

Zane Smith — It has been a tough season for the Cup rookie and even Sunday’s race was challenging. His average running position in the race was 28.7, but he finished a career-best second.

Stewart-Haas Racing — It’s been a difficult season for this organization, which will cease operations after this season, but it placed two of its four cars in the top 10 at Nashville. Ryan Preece was a season-best fourth. Noah Gragson was 10th. Chase Briscoe was in position for a top-five position until running out of fuel at the end and finishing 21st.

Daniel Hemric — He tied his season-best finish, placing ninth. It is the third time this season he finished ninth.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — Running in the top five in overtime, Busch had nowhere to go when Kyle Larson ran out of fuel and wrecked. The result was a 27th-place finish for Busch. He has finished 27th or worse in five of the last seven races. Busch is now 104 points from the playoff cutline, leaving him in a must-win situation to have a chance to go for a third series title.

Cup field bottlenecks after Larson runs out of gas Kyle Larson runs out of fuel coming to the green flag on the third overtime restart at Nashville Superspeedway with Kyle Busch receiving the most damage.

Ross Chastain — He was challenging Denny Hamlin for the win on an overtime restart when contact from Kyle Larson turned him. Larson took the blame for the incident. Instead of possibly scoring his first win of the season, Chastain placed 33rd.

Big crash ensues after Larson catches Chastain Kyle Larson drives hard into Turn 1 and clips Ross Chastain on the first overtime restart at Nashville, collecting a number of Cup Series drivers through the field.

Legacy Motor Club — Tough day for the organization. John Hunter Nemechek finished 31st and Erik Jones was 34th. Both were each responsible for a caution period during the race.

