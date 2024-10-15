With second chance at Cup title, Joey Logano ready to ‘attack’ at Las Vegas

After hearing about an inspection issue with Alex Bowman’s car Sunday night at the Charlotte Roval, Joey Logano had one question.

“Would we be in?”

The answer was yes after NASCAR disqualified Bowman because his car did not meet the minimum weight requirement after the race.

That penalty revived Logano’s hopes to win a third Cup title and be only the 10th driver in series history to win three or more Cup championships.

So how does Logano approach his second chance at a driver’s title?

“Same way we would have if we made it any other way,” Logano told reporters Tuesday. “You go out there and you attack.”

Logano enters the Round of 8 last among the title contenders. He’s 11 points below the cutline. William Byron holds the final transfer spot going into Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Logano joins Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the round.

It’s easy to view Logano as the underdog. The top seven drivers in the regular season (before the points were reset) are all in the Round of 8. Logano joins them after finishing 15th in the regular season.

But Logano won the playoff opener at Atlanta and scored the third-most points last weekend at the Charlotte Roval.

“I feel like we’ve been steadily getting better and improving throughout the season to where we are now,” Logano said. “I feel confident in the speed we have in our car.

“Kansas, we had a lot of speed and almost won the first stage there. We have to clean up a couple issues on the execution side. Talladega is Talladega. We got caught up in the big crash there, but the speed we also had this weekend at the Roval looked pretty solid to me, to where we are a Championship 4 caliber race team.

“The stats may not look like it. It may look like we’re underdogs from the outside looking in, but internally we feel very confident in our race team that we can make a run at this thing and get ourselves into the Championship 4.

“We’ve seen it in the past where you get in there and anything can happen (in the title race) at Phoenix. The goal right now is to look at the next three races and how do we maximize that. We can point our way in. We’re only 11 out, so it’s not a lot of points by no means. It can happen very quickly, so one race at a time. Right now, the focus is Vegas and we’ll try to maximize the day there.”

Asked if it was motivating to get this second chance at the title, Logano said: “No. I mean, we’re a motivated race team any way you look at it. The parts that I was most proud about after the Roval was that we showed up with our backs up against the wall in a situation where we needed to really show up and we qualified well, we scored the (third)-most points on the day. The goal was to score a bunch of points. We missed that by one point.”

While Logano focuses on this weekend’s race at Las Vegas, he understands what Bowman is feeling.

“I’ve been there,” said Logano, who had a win at Richmond in 2017 not count toward playoff eligibility after his car failed post-race inspection and then didn’t make the playoffs that year.

“If you’ve done this stuff long enough, you as a driver find yourself in these scenarios and it’s not easy from any level. One, you’ve got to answer questions from (the media). The impact that it makes for your race team. There’s nothing good that comes out of it and it’s frustrating on top of it.”

