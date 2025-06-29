Cup results, points after Atlanta as the playoffs add Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott became the 12th winner of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, ending a 44-race winless streak by outdueling Brad Keselowski at EchoPark Speedway south of Atlanta.
Elliott, who most recently had won on April 14, 2024 at Texas Motor Speedway, became the 44th driver to reach the 20-win mark in his Cup career. It’s the second win at Atlanta for the Dawsonville, Georgia, native.
Keselowski, who led seven times for 46 laps, finished second by 0.168 seconds, followed by Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones, who rebounded after getting caught in two wrecks.
The top 10 finishers also advanced to the second round of the In-Season Challenge.
Bowman is on the playoff cutline with the 16th and final provisional spot, 16 points ahead of Bubba Wallace.
William Byron remains the regular-season championship leader by 37 points over Elliott, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.
Here’s the finishing order at Atlanta:
1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
3. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
5. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
7. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
8. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
9. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
10. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
11. Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Chevrolet
12. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
13. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
15. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
16. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet
17. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
18. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
19. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
20. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
22. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
23. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
24. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
25. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
26. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
27. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
28. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
29. David Starr, No. 66 Ford
30. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
31. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
32. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
33. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
34. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
35. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
36. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
37. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
38. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
39. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford
40. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford