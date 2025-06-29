Cup results, points after Atlanta as the playoffs add Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott became the 12th winner of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, ending a 44-race winless streak by outdueling Brad Keselowski at EchoPark Speedway south of Atlanta.

Elliott, who most recently had won on April 14, 2024 at Texas Motor Speedway, became the 44th driver to reach the 20-win mark in his Cup career. It’s the second win at Atlanta for the Dawsonville, Georgia, native.

Keselowski, who led seven times for 46 laps, finished second by 0.168 seconds, followed by Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones, who rebounded after getting caught in two wrecks.

The top 10 finishers also advanced to the second round of the In-Season Challenge.

Bowman is on the playoff cutline with the 16th and final provisional spot, 16 points ahead of Bubba Wallace.

William Byron remains the regular-season championship leader by 37 points over Elliott, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.



Here’s the finishing order at Atlanta:

1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

3. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

5. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

7. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

8. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

9. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

10. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

11. Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Chevrolet

12. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

13. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

15. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

16. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet

17. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

18. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

19. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

20. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

22. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

23. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

24. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

25. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

26. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

27. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

28. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

29. David Starr, No. 66 Ford

30. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

31. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

32. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

33. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

34. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

35. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

36. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

37. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

38. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

39. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford

40. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford