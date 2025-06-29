Atlanta In-Season Challenge results, second-round matchups: Top two seeds eliminated in Round 1

The first round of the inaugural In-Season Challenge produced a host of surprises at EchoPark Speedway south of Atlanta.

Starting at the top, there were numerous upsets across the 32-driver field that was pared to 16 heading to the Chicago Street Race next week.

Here are the first-round results and second-round matchups:

Atlanta In-Season Challenge

—Ty Dillon (32nd seed) finishes eighth, eliminates Denny Hamlin (1) in 31st

—Brad Keselowski (17) finishes second, eliminates Kyle Busch (16) in 21st

—Alex Bowman (8) finishes third, eliminates Joey Logano (25) in 36th

—Bubba Wallace (9) finishes 22nd, eliminates Daniel Suarez (24) in 34th

—Chase Elliott (5) wins to eliminate Austin Dillon (28) in 20th

—John Hunter Nemechek (12) finishes 26th, eliminates Josh Berry (21) in 32nd

—Erik Jones (20) finishes fifth, eliminates Ross Chastain (13) in 33rd

—Ricky Stenhouse Jr (29) finishes sixth, eliminates Christopher Bell (4) in 30th

—Noah Gragson (31) finishes 25th, eliminates Chase Briscoe (2) in 35th

—Ryan Preece (15) finishes 15th, eliminates William Byron (18) in 37th

—Carson Hocevar (26) finishes 10th, eliminates Ryan Blaney (7) in 40th

—Tyler Reddick (23) finishes fourth, eliminates Kyle Larson (10) in 17th

—AJ Allmendinger (22) finishes 12th, eliminates Michael McDowell (11) in 18th

—Ty Gibbs (6) finishes 14th, eliminates Justin Haley (27) in 23rd

—Zane Smith (14) finishes seventh, eliminates Austin Cindric (19) in 38th

—Chris Buescher (3) finishes ninth, eliminates Todd Gilliland (30) in 27th

Chicago Street Race matchups

—Brad Keselowski (17) vs. Ty Dillon (32)

—Alex Bowman (8) vs. 9 Bubba Wallace (9)

—Chase Elliott (5) vs. John Hunter Nemechek (12)

—Erik Jones (20) vs. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (29)

—Ryan Preece (15) vs. Noah Gragson (31)

—Tyler Reddick (23) vs. Carson Hocevar (26)

—Ty Gibbs (6) vs. AJ Allmendinger (22)

—Chris Buescher (3) vs. Zane Smith (14)

