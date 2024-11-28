Pug wins Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show

The Pug has been named Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show.

Vito the Pug bested approximately 1,940 other dogs representing 205 breeds and varieties competing at this year’s show, which was held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. He was first victorious in the Toy Group, which consisted of 24 breeds. He then faced off against the six other group winners to win the top honor. The Welsh Terrier named Verde, winner of the Terrier Group, was named Reserve Best in Show.

2024 National Dog Show Best in Show Results

- **Best in Show** Toy Group Winner: Vito the Pug

- *Reserve Best in Show* Terrier Group Winner: Verde the Welsh Terrier

- Herding Group Winner: Rupert the Berger Picard

- Hound Group Winner: The Zit the Ibizan Hound

- Non-Sporting Group Winner: JJ the Lhasa Apso

- Sporting Group: Houston the Clumber Spaniel

- Working Group: Monty the Giant Schnauzer

NBC televised the 2024 National Dog Show following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 23rd straight year. Every year, more than 20 million people tune in for the event.

Who won Best in Show at the National Dog Show last year?

In 2023, a tiny white Sealyham Terrier from Pennsylvania named Stache won Best in Show.

What dog breed has won the most Best in Shows at the National Dog Show?

Since 2002, two breeds have won Best in Show at the National Dog Show twice. In two straight years in 2011 and 2012, a Wire Fox Terrier won the top spot. In 2020 and 2021, Claire the Scottish Deerhound made history by winning Best in Show and the National Dog Show twice, becoming the first dog ever to do so.