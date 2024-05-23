 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

60631592_10156209880201430_1988193318265159680_n.jpg
South Carolina parts ways with longtime men’s golf coach Bill McDonald
IHOCKEY-WC-2024-MEN-USA-CZE
U.S. men’s hockey team eliminated in world championship quarterfinals
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis 500 Row 7 – An unlikely historic row

Top Clips

nbc_roto_footballl_commandersrbs_240523__645079.jpg
How do WAS’s Robinson, Ekeler compare in fantasy?
nbc_smx_ep71rickyandjames_240523.jpg
250 class looks wide open in 2024 Motocross season
nbc_smx_ep71fowler_240523.jpg
Can Lawrence continue his historic win streak?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

60631592_10156209880201430_1988193318265159680_n.jpg
South Carolina parts ways with longtime men’s golf coach Bill McDonald
IHOCKEY-WC-2024-MEN-USA-CZE
U.S. men’s hockey team eliminated in world championship quarterfinals
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis 500 Row 7 – An unlikely historic row

Top Clips

nbc_roto_footballl_commandersrbs_240523__645079.jpg
How do WAS’s Robinson, Ekeler compare in fantasy?
nbc_smx_ep71rickyandjames_240523.jpg
250 class looks wide open in 2024 Motocross season
nbc_smx_ep71fowler_240523.jpg
Can Lawrence continue his historic win streak?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Full list of breeds by group at the 2024 National Dog Show

  
Published May 23, 2024 05:19 PM

For its annual TV special “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” NBC records the judging, examination and walk of all breeds and varieties competing in the annual event so that dog lovers and aficionados can get a close-up look at their breeds of interest.

The exclusive video generates heavy interest from enthusiasts around the world with a total of 199 breeds and varieties featured with backdrop audio of the breed description from PA announcer Wayne Ferguson, President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. This year, the National Dog Show will air in its signature Thanksgiving timeslot, Thursday November 28th at 12pm in all time zones on NBC and Peacock.

What do judges look for at a Dog Show?

When judges look at dogs in a dog show, they are determining how closely the dog matches up with the “perfect” image as described by the breed’s official standard. Dogs are judged on their appearance relative to the breed standard, as well as their temperament and build.

What are the dog groups at the National Dog Show?

Herding Group
Hound Group
Non-Sporting Group
Sporting Group
Terrier Group
Toy Group
Working Group

Herding Group

Australian Cattle Dog
Australian Shepherd
Bearded Collie
Beauceron
Belgian Malinois
Belgian Sheepdog
Belgian Tervuren
Bergamasco
Berger Picard
Border Collie
Bouvier des Flandres
Briard
Cannan Dog
Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Collie (Rough)
Collie (Smooth)
Finnish Lapphund
German Shepherd Dog
Icelandic Sheepdog
Lancashire Heeler
Miniature American Shepherd
Mudi
Norwegian Buhund
Old English Sheepdog
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Puli
Pumi
Pyrenean Shepherd
Shetland Sheepdog
Swedish Vallhund

Hound Group

Afghan Hound
Azawakh
Basenji
Basset Hound
Beagle (13 inches)
Beagle (15 inches)
Bloodhound
Borzoi
Cirneco dell’Etna
Dachshund (Longhaired)
Dachshund (Smooth)
Dachshund (Wirehaired)
Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen
Greyhound
Ibizan Hound
Irish Wolfhound
Otterhound
Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
Pharaoh Hound
Plott
Portuguese Podengo Pequeno
Redbone Coonhound
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Saluki
Scottish Deerhound
Treeing Walker Coonhound
Whippet

Non-Sporting Group

American Eskimo
Bichon Frise
Boston Terrier
Bulldog
Chinese Shar-Pei
Chow Chow
Coton de Tulear
Dalmatian
French Bulldog
Keeshond
Lhasa Apso
Löwchen
Norwegian Lundehund
Poodle (Miniature)
Poodle (Standard)
Schipperke
Shiba Inu
Tibetan Spaniel
Tibetan Terrier
Xoloitzcuintli

Sporting Group

American Water Spaniel
Barbet
Boykin Spaniel
Bracco Italiano
Brittany
Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Clumber Spaniel
Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)
Cocker Spaniel (Black)
Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)
Curly-Coated Retriever
English Cocker Spaniel
English Setter
English Springer Spaniel
Field Spaniel
Flat-Coated Retriever
German Shorthaired Pointer
German Wirehaired Pointer
Golden Retriever
Gordon Setter
Irish Red & White Setter
Irish Setter
Labrador Retriever
Lagotto Romagnolo
Nederlandse Kooikerhondje
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
Pointer
Spinone Italiano
Sussex Spaniel
Vizsla
Weimaraner
Welsh Springer Spaniel
Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
Wirehaired Vizsla

Terrier Group

Airedale Terrier
American Hairless Terrier
American Staffordshire Terrier
Australian Terrier
Bedlington Terrier
Border Terrier
Cairn Terrier
Colored Bull Terrier
Glen of Imaal Terrier
Irish Terrier
Kerry Blue Terrier
Lakeland Terrier
Manchester Terrier (Standard)
Miniature Schnauzer
Norwich Terrier
Parson Russell Terrier
Rat Terrier
Russell Terrier
Scottish Terrier
Sealyham Terrier
Skye Terrier
Smooth Fox Terrier
Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Welsh Terrier
West Highland White Terrier

Toy Group

Biewer Terrier
Brussels Griffon
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)
English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)
Havanese
Italian Greyhound
Japanese Chin
Long Coat Chihuahua
Maltese
Miniature Pinscher
Papillon
Pekingese
Pomeranian
Pug
Russian Toy
Shih Tzu
Silky Terrier
Smooth Coat Chihuahua
Toy Fox Terrier
Toy Manchester Terrier
Toy Poodle
Yorkshire Terrier

Working Group

Akita
Alaskan Malamute
Bernese Mountain Dog
Black Russian Terrier
Boxer
Bullmastiff
Cane Corso
Doberman Pinscher
Dogo Argentino
Dogue de Bordeaux
Giant Schnauzer
Great Dane
Great Pyrenees
Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
Komondor
Kuvasz
Leonberger
Mastiff
Neapolitan Mastiff
Newfoundland
Portuguese Water Dog
Rottweiler
Saint Bernard
Samoyed
Siberian Husky
Standard Schnauzer
Tibetan Mastiff

Related: What to know about the National Dog Show

NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special and behind-the-scenes video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of the country’s oldest and most well-known dog shows.

The two-hour special airs on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 23rd straight year. It annually attracts a total audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.

Watch NBC’s coverage of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 12-2 p.m. local time on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.