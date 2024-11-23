 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds
Royals acquire second baseman Jonathan India from Reds for right-hander Brady Singer
2024 NASCAR Banquet
NASCAR celebrates Cup champion Joey Logano as he delivers a special message
NCAA Basketball: Temple at Cincinnati
Lawyer says ex-Temple basketball standout Miller met with NCAA for hours amid gambling probe

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_yinwaterball_241122.jpg
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds
Royals acquire second baseman Jonathan India from Reds for right-hander Brady Singer
2024 NASCAR Banquet
NASCAR celebrates Cup champion Joey Logano as he delivers a special message
NCAA Basketball: Temple at Cincinnati
Lawyer says ex-Temple basketball standout Miller met with NCAA for hours amid gambling probe

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_yinwaterball_241122.jpg
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

By the Numbers: The latest U.S. dog trends ahead of the 2024 National Dog Show

  
Published November 22, 2024 09:31 PM

Thanksgiving means three things: food, parade, and the National Dog Show.

Man’s best friend gets the spotlight after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but while breeds like the Belgian Malinois, Shih Tzu and Akita may catch your eye at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Steve Kornacki is wondering: what are the greater dog trends around the U.S.?

Let’s break them down.

What are the most popular dog breeds in the United States in 2024?

The French Bulldog reigns supreme as the most popular dog breed in the U.S. for the second straight year after dethroning the Labrador Retriever in 2023. The Lab was previously the most popular breed in the U.S. for 31 straight years.

Other notable moves: the tiny but mighty Dachshund jumped from No. 9 to No. 6, and the Rottweiler fell from No. 7 to No. 9.

Here are the top 10 dog breeds in the U.S. in 2024:

  1. French Bulldog
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. German Shepherd
  5. Standard Poodle
  6. Dachshund
  7. Bulldog
  8. Beagle
  9. Rottweiler
  10. German Shorthaired Pointer

What dog breeds are trending up in the United States in 2024?

Not every breed will be as popular as the Golden and the Bulldog in the U.S. – after all, those are American classics – but what breeds are on the rise?

One of the biggest jumps this year came from the Finnish Lapphund, which jumped 32 spots from No. 167 to No. 135 this year. The Mudi also made moves, going from No. 150 to No. 130 despite only becoming a recognized breed in the U.S. just two years ago. The Basenji jumped 10 spots from No. 91 to No. 81, and the Papillon went from No. 51 to No. 45.

Give it a few years – you never know what breeds might crack the top 10 and dethrone mainstays!

What are the most popular dog names in the United States in 2024?

While some pet parents want to come up with a unique moniker for their fur-baby, there are also the names that are used far and wide. Here are the most popular male and female dog names in the U.S. in 2024:

Male Dogs

  1. Milo
  2. Max
  3. Teddy
  4. Charlie
  5. Cooper
  6. Bear
  7. Toby
  8. Finn
  9. Tucker
  10. Ollie

Female Dogs

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Willow
  6. Stella
  7. Maggie
  8. Sadie
  9. Lola
  10. Rosie

And just for fun, here are the most popular dog names in Philadelphia, where the dog show is held:

  1. Peanut
  2. Jack
  3. Adonis

Can’t get enough of our four-legged best friends? You can watch the 2024 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 28 – at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.