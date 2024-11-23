By the Numbers: The latest U.S. dog trends ahead of the 2024 National Dog Show

Thanksgiving means three things: food, parade, and the National Dog Show.

Man’s best friend gets the spotlight after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but while breeds like the Belgian Malinois, Shih Tzu and Akita may catch your eye at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Steve Kornacki is wondering: what are the greater dog trends around the U.S.?

Let’s break them down.

What are the most popular dog breeds in the United States in 2024?

The French Bulldog reigns supreme as the most popular dog breed in the U.S. for the second straight year after dethroning the Labrador Retriever in 2023. The Lab was previously the most popular breed in the U.S. for 31 straight years.

Other notable moves: the tiny but mighty Dachshund jumped from No. 9 to No. 6, and the Rottweiler fell from No. 7 to No. 9.

Here are the top 10 dog breeds in the U.S. in 2024:



French Bulldog Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever German Shepherd Standard Poodle Dachshund Bulldog Beagle Rottweiler German Shorthaired Pointer

What dog breeds are trending up in the United States in 2024?

Not every breed will be as popular as the Golden and the Bulldog in the U.S. – after all, those are American classics – but what breeds are on the rise?

One of the biggest jumps this year came from the Finnish Lapphund, which jumped 32 spots from No. 167 to No. 135 this year. The Mudi also made moves, going from No. 150 to No. 130 despite only becoming a recognized breed in the U.S. just two years ago. The Basenji jumped 10 spots from No. 91 to No. 81, and the Papillon went from No. 51 to No. 45.

Give it a few years – you never know what breeds might crack the top 10 and dethrone mainstays!

What are the most popular dog names in the United States in 2024?

While some pet parents want to come up with a unique moniker for their fur-baby, there are also the names that are used far and wide. Here are the most popular male and female dog names in the U.S. in 2024:

Male Dogs

Milo Max Teddy Charlie Cooper Bear Toby Finn Tucker Ollie

Female Dogs

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Willow Stella Maggie Sadie Lola Rosie

And just for fun, here are the most popular dog names in Philadelphia, where the dog show is held:



Peanut Jack Adonis

Can’t get enough of our four-legged best friends? You can watch the 2024 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 28 – at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.