 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-NED-AMSTEL-GOLD-RACE
NATO summit in the Netherlands threatens to derail 2025 Dutch cycling season
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships - Day 1
Trainer Bob Baffert wins 1st race back at Churchill Downs after the end of his 3-year suspension
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Week 13 Expected Points: Luke Schoonmaker gets another chance to shine

Top Clips

houndgroupjudging.jpg
2024 NDS: Hound Group winner
sportinggroupjudging.jpg
2024 NDS: Sporting Group winner
nbc_dogs_purinabonds_241126.jpg
NDS Purina Expert POV – The Secret to Strong Bonds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-NED-AMSTEL-GOLD-RACE
NATO summit in the Netherlands threatens to derail 2025 Dutch cycling season
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships - Day 1
Trainer Bob Baffert wins 1st race back at Churchill Downs after the end of his 3-year suspension
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Week 13 Expected Points: Luke Schoonmaker gets another chance to shine

Top Clips

houndgroupjudging.jpg
2024 NDS: Hound Group winner
sportinggroupjudging.jpg
2024 NDS: Sporting Group winner
nbc_dogs_purinabonds_241126.jpg
NDS Purina Expert POV – The Secret to Strong Bonds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2024 NDS: Herding Group winner

November 28, 2024 12:09 PM
Find out who wins the Herding Group at the 2024 National Dog Show.