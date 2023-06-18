 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers
Panthers visit the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton
Gary Bettman
NHL is expanding use of Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking. It may eventually solve some on-ice issues
Hunter Greene
Reds place Hunter Greene on 15-day injured list and sign Wade Miley to 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers
Panthers visit the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton
Gary Bettman
NHL is expanding use of Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking. It may eventually solve some on-ice issues
Hunter Greene
Reds place Hunter Greene on 15-day injured list and sign Wade Miley to 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NBAPhoenix SunsJordan Ott

Jordan
Ott

2024 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Suns hire Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as head coach, AP source says
Ott will be the team’s fourth head coach in four seasons and replaces Mike Budenholzer, who was fired following a 36-46 season.
2024-2025 NBA Team Season Recap Hub
Suns coaching search reportedly down to two: Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant, Jordan Ott
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision could hold up Durant trade, much of free agent market
Timberwolves reportedly were very serious about trading for Kevin Durant at deadline
2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Thunder add Thomas Sorber and Rasheer Fleming, Asa Newell slides to Pacers
Suns’ head coaching search reportedly down to five final candidates, all would be first-time head coaches