Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBA
Phoenix Suns
Jordan Ott
JO
Jordan
Ott
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Suns hire Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as head coach, AP source says
Ott will be the team’s fourth head coach in four seasons and replaces Mike Budenholzer, who was fired following a 36-46 season.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jordan Ott
PHX
Head Coach
Jordan Ott hired as Suns next head coach
2024-2025 NBA Team Season Recap Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Suns coaching search reportedly down to two: Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant, Jordan Ott
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision could hold up Durant trade, much of free agent market
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Timberwolves reportedly were very serious about trading for Kevin Durant at deadline
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Thunder add Thomas Sorber and Rasheer Fleming, Asa Newell slides to Pacers
Noah Rubin
,
+2 More
Noah Rubin
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
+1 More
Suns’ head coaching search reportedly down to five final candidates, all would be first-time head coaches
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
