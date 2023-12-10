Adam Silver says he plans to speak directly with Ja Morant before his return to play

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231211.jpg
Hall, Samuel take center stage in Week 14 fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231211.jpg
Hall, Samuel take center stage in Week 14 fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Silver says he plans to speak directly with Ja Morant before his return to play

  
Published December 10, 2023 10:53 AM
NBA In-Season Tournament Finals: Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver Press Conference

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 9: Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver speaks at the press conference before the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals game between Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on December 9, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images

Ja Morant has served 21 games of his 25-game suspension for flashing a gun on social media for a second time. His suspension is set to be up and he could return to the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 19, and he has been practicing with the team to return on that date.

However, before that happens, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Morant will talk. When the suspension came down, it was not just the 25 games, but Morant was also “required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

“We intend to have a check-in this week directly, Ja and I,” Silver said, speaking to the media before the In-Season Tournament championship game. “But folks in the league office, together with Ja and his team and the Players Association, have been in regular contact, essentially weekly. There have been those checkpoints.

“We’ve, together, laid out a program for him over the last several weeks, and to the best of my knowledge, he’s complied with everything he’s been asked to do. As I said, we’ll talk at least once this week before he comes back, and we will review the program and make sure the conditions are in place for him to be successful going forward.”

The Grizzlies need him back. Memphis has gone 6-15 to start the season without their leading scorer and offensive creator, and they have the 29th-ranked offense in the league. It has been more than just Morant being out — the Grizzlies miss injured centers Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke as well — but they have dug themselves a hole that, even with Morant, this team will have to fight to make the play-in.

It appears they will have him back to make that run in nine days.

Mentions
Ja Morant.png Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies 2283.jpg Adam Silver