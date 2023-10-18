 Skip navigation
After fan backlash, Jazz pull T-shirts with Jumpman logo

  
Published October 18, 2023 08:05 AM
Jumpman Classic: Michigan v North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 21: A detailed photo of a Nike Jumpman-branded basketball during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan Wolverines at Spectrum Center on December 21, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 80-76. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This season, part of Nike’s merchandising for the league included a shirt with the classic Jordan “Jumpman” logo and the name of each team.

Employees of the Utah Jazz official store dutifully put the shirt out — and there was a backlash from fans. And rightfully so.

Jordan was the legendary nemesis of the Stockton/Malone Jazz and he, along with his Bulls’ teammates, kept the Jazz from winning a title in the 1990s. Jordan may be the GOAT, but that doesn’t make him loved in Salt Lake City.

After protests from fans, the store took the shirt off its racks, reports the Salt Lake Tribune.

That was a smart move from the team store. Some wounds are still sore after 25 years.

