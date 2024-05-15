 Skip navigation
Bronny James at NBA Combine trying to carve out legacy that is not LeBron’s son

  
Published May 15, 2024 05:47 PM
2024 NBA Combine

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 14: Bronny James talks to the media during the 2024 NBA Combine on May 14, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Every parent of a teenager has watched their beloved child go through the occasionally rough process of trying to find their own identity, to define who they are and where they want to go with their life.

Now imagine trying to do that in the shadow of LeBron James.

That is what Bronny James is trying to do in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine. It’s not been easy. Look at his comments at the Combine.

“I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad. That’s not my mindset or not at all. I’m just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me from there...

“Everyone’s heard this before. I just want to have people know my name is Bronny James and not being identified as just LeBron James’ son. I feel like that would great.”

Bronny James is a legitimate NBA prospect — he’s got NBA athleticism, a high IQ and is already a quality perimeter defender. He’s also not particularly bit (6'1" without shoes at the Combine) and has work to do to reach the NBA level, particularly with his offensive game, scouts have told NBC Sports. Bronny reportedly plans to keep his name in the draft and do that development as a professional (although most of that likely happens in the G-League).

It’s just hard for him to do that and not have his father’s shadow impact the process. Teams see Bronny and think, “We can roll the dice on him and draw the interest of his father” (who, at age 39, is still an All-NBA level player and who fills seats and makes a franchise a lot of money). It’s why the Lakers are mentioned as interested (as they try to extend/re-sign him this summer), as there is speculation that other teams wanting to lure LeBron (Cleveland, Philadelphia, others) could draft Bronny along those lines.

Bronny understands the reality, but he just wants to be Bronny James, not LeBron James’ son.

He wants his own identity, just like every teenager. And he deserves the chance to do just that.

