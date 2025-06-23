Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks are trading forward Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Ryan Poehling and two draft picks.

The Ducks also will get the 45th overall pick in the upcoming draft that initially belonged to Columbus, along with a fourth-round pick next season.

Zegras, the Ducks’ first-round pick in 2019, had two 60-point seasons early in his NHL career. He also became well known outside Anaheim for his proficiency with the Michigan goal, in which a player lifts the puck with his stick blade and wraps it into the net from behind.

But the 24-year-old Zegras struggled with injuries and consistency for the past two seasons, scoring just 47 points in 88 combined games. He became a topic of frequent trade rumors that finally culminated in this deal.

Zegras remained a fan favorite in Anaheim throughout his tenure with the Ducks, who hired coach Joel Quenneville to lead them back to the playoffs after a seven-year absence. The Ducks also recently acquired longtime Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who works out with New York native Zegras in the summer.

The Flyers also made a major deal with the Ducks in January 2024, with GM Danny Briere sending disgruntled forward Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale, Zegras’ longtime friend.

The 26-year-old Poehling had 12 goals and 19 assists for Philadelphia last season. He produced the best two offensive seasons of his career with the Flyers after starting out in Montreal and Pittsburgh.