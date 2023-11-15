Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons out at least another week with back, nerve issue

Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons, who has missed the team’s last four games, will be out at least another week, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said pregame.

The reason is a nerve issue impacting the lower left side of Simmons’ body, Simmons’ agent told Shams Charania of The Athletic. Here is what Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said of the injury, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“This is just a bump that’s in his road right now that happened. It’s not like he wanted it to happen. He was playing well and this happened. Everybody’s body is different. This is what he’s dealing with and we’ll support him while he’s dealing with it.”

Simmons has a long history of back issues, although it’s not known if this new issue is in any way related to previous problems.

Through six games, Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists a game on 52.8% shooting. He has not taken a 3-pointer all season and in 191 minutes across four games has gotten to the free throw line four times. The Nets have been outscored by 9.6 points per 100 possessions.

Simmons is not the only — or most significant — injured Nets player. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn’s leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, will miss about two weeks due to a sprained ankle.